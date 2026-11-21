Shiba Inu's daily token burn rate fell 37.21% while a 17.92 trillion SHIB buy wall sits just below the current price on Binance's spot order book.

Shiba Inu's token-burning activity experienced a sharp decline over the most recent twenty-four hour period, with Shibburn data showing that just one dollar worth of SHIB was destroyed. The daily burn rate fell by 37.21 percent after 303,294 SHIB, worth a mere one dollar, were burned during this timeframe. At the same time, Shiba Inu was trading at $0.00000362, representing a drop of 5.73 percent over the last day.

A large buy wall has simultaneously formed on Binance's spot order book just below the current trading level. This specific order book cluster shows 17.92 trillion SHIB positioned at the $0.00000361 price level. The concentration of these buy orders sits only slightly beneath the exact price point where Shiba Inu was trading at the time of the report. This cluster of orders stands out as the most notable feature of the current market structure on the exchange.

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The daily decline in Shiba Inu burning stands in stark contrast to the broader weekly picture observed by analysts. Over the last seven days, 157.31 million SHIB were burned, and the seven-day burn rate increased significantly by 113 percent. Burn activity therefore appears uneven and volatile depending on the specific time window being measured by traders and investors.

A thirty-day view tells a different story again regarding the deflationary mechanics of the token. The monthly burn rate fell 48.87 percent, with 343.11 million SHIB burned across that longer period. Taken together, these three distinct timeframes show that the most recent single day was much quieter than the surge in activity seen earlier in the week.

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Burns work by sending tokens to wallet addresses that cannot be accessed, which effectively removes those tokens from the circulating supply. According to the latest figures cited, 41.08 percent of Shiba Inu's initial supply has now been erased through this irreversible process. A total of 410,845,365,512,059 SHIB has been burned in 21,978 transactions according to Shibburn data.

Because burns permanently reduce supply, the cumulative total remains the most significant long-term metric for evaluating the token's deflationary pressure. The daily decrease in SHIB burning highlights the intermittent nature of network usage and trading activity. Investors continue to watch these metrics closely to understand the real-time supply dynamics.

A buy wall describes a situation where many limit buy orders are stacked around a specific price level on an exchange. Such a formation can signal strong buying interest and can provide temporary support if market participants are willing to fill those orders at that price. The report describes SHIB as exhibiting a strong accumulation of buy orders, which could point to a key support level for the asset.

Traders are closely watching whether buyers can absorb selling pressure as the price moves toward the $0.00000361 zone. Those orders would only support the market if they are filled and remain in place on the order book. The stability of this support level will depend heavily on the volume of sell orders hitting the market in the coming hours.

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If the Shiba Inu price declines further, the 17.92 trillion SHIB order concentration could become an important area to watch for market direction. Orders that get filled and stay on the book could help absorb some of the selling pressure in the market. Conversely, a failure to hold that specific zone would remove the support the buy wall is expected to provide.

Readers should note that the figures in this report reflect a single snapshot of burn data and one exchange's order book at a specific moment. Burn rates can change quickly from one day to the next, and order books can shift rapidly as orders are placed or cancelled. Anyone considering a position should conduct their own research with financial experts before making any investment decisions.