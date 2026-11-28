448,907 Shiba Eternity cards move to Shibarium layer-2. Mazrael details the on-chain migration of player-owned assets, including regular and gold cards for community use.

The Shiba Inu ecosystem is experiencing a significant infrastructure upgrade as 448,907 Shiba Eternity cards migrate from centralized systems to the Shibarium layer-2 blockchain. This massive transfer, orchestrated by community member and developer Mazrael, marks the official launch of Eternity Hub on the new network. The move represents a pivotal shift for the Shiba Eternity collectible card game, bringing player-owned assets fully on-chain for the first time.

Mechanism of the Card Migration Process

The migration protocol ensures that every digital asset retains its provenance and history. Mazrael confirmed that all 448,907 cards originated directly from players, encompassing packs and gameplay progress from the web2 version of the game. The system also carried over Kibbles and collection progress, ensuring no player achievements were lost during the transition. Furthermore, packs minted during the web3 beta phase were successfully integrated into the new on-chain ecosystem.

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The breakdown of these migrated assets reveals a diverse distribution of rarity. The total includes 400,882 regular cards and 48,025 gold cards, which are now available for trading and gameplay on Shibarium. Additionally, 502 cards are currently held by the community treasury. This precise accounting ensures transparency and validates the value of each asset within the Shiba Inu decentralized network.

Eternity Hub Features and Trading Options

Eternity Hub provides players with the ability to battle and manage on-chain card packs in a fully decentralized environment. The platform supports ranked weekly tournaments and Dogjo versus AI matches, offering competitive modes for all users. A key feature is the community-owned market, which allows players to trade cards card-for-card or exchange them for the BONE governance token. This flexibility enhances liquidity and gives players direct control over their digital portfolios.

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New features such as Rent-a-Boshi are now live, allowing users to rent a Shiboshi NFT to utilize its specific traits and Shiboshi Power. Mazrael highlighted that players can start for free with the Ryoshi, Boshi, and Chewjitsu starter packs. This player-to-player, on-chain model eliminates traditional pay-to-win barriers, creating a fairer competitive landscape for the Shiba Eternity community.

Integration with Shibarium and Privacy Standards

Mazrael noted that Shibarium is now prepared to support Oxbow's Privacy Pools, a privacy design co-authored by Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin. This integration serves as a plug-in within the Ethereum Foundation's Kohaku wallet SDK, demonstrating the network's commitment to advanced privacy standards. The groundwork for this integration has already been completed, setting the stage for enhanced data protection for Shiba Inu users.

Further strengthening the Shibarium infrastructure, a new block explorer was launched this week. This tool features .shib name search capabilities, decoded contract methods, and free APIs for developers. These enhancements aim to improve accessibility and transparency for users interacting with the Shiba Inu layer-2 network. The launch coincides with broader market analysis for assets like Solana, Artificial Superintelligence Alliance, and Hyperliquid, highlighting the dynamic nature of the current crypto landscape.

Future Implications for the Shiba Inu Ecosystem

The successful migration of nearly half a million cards signals a maturing ecosystem for Shiba Inu. By moving assets on-chain, the project increases the utility and tradability of its gaming components. This development aligns with the broader trend of blockchain gaming, where true ownership of digital items is paramount. The integration of privacy tools and improved developer resources further solidifies Shibarium's position as a robust layer-2 solution.

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As the Shiba Eternity community adapts to this new on-chain reality, the focus shifts to maximizing the utility of the 400,882 regular and 48,025 gold cards. The availability of the Rent-a-Boshi feature and the free starter packs lowers the entry barrier for new participants. This strategic rollout ensures that the game remains accessible while maintaining the value of existing player assets. The event underscores the growing convergence of gaming and decentralized finance within the Shiba Inu network.