SHIB, TRX, ZEC, and NEAR Price Analysis for November 9

Cryptocurrency market analysis for November 9 shows Shiba Inu falling below key support while Tron bounces from $0.30. Zcash and NEAR Protocol face technical pressure amid shifting network dynamics and volume trends.

Cryptocurrency assets including Shiba Inu, Tron, Zcash, and Near Protocol exhibited mixed technical signals on November 9 as market sentiment shifted from fear toward neutrality. Shiba Inu continued its downward trajectory below the psychological threshold of $0.00000500. Tron managed a modest recovery from support levels while trading beneath its 200-day moving average.

Shiba Inu Technical Outlook and Metrics

Shiba Inu currently trades near $0.00000447 after breaking below the critical $0.00000500 level. The 200-day moving average sits at approximately $0.00000545 on the daily chart. The closest psychological support rests at $0.00000440 with the next support at $0.00000410. Resistance targets lie between $0.00000500 and $0.00000530.

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DeFi activity remains weak with Shibarium Total Value Locked dropping to $41,000 in late October. ShibBurn reports indicate only 375 million SHIB burned in the last 30 days against 600 trillion in circulation. The Relative Strength Index approaches oversold territory suggesting potential local bounce toward $0.00000500.

Tron Network Performance and Support

Tron trades at $0.3207 bouncing from the $0.300 support area while staying below the 200-day moving average at $0.328. Key support levels include $0.315 and $0.305 with resistance at $0.335. Network utilization exceeds 1.92 million USDT transfers according to explorer data.

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TRON DAO research highlights $2.2 trillion processed with new products allowing institutional exposure. The Relative Strength Index remains below the neutral 50 level indicating continued selling pressure. Demand increased while the price declined reflecting mixed market dynamics.

Zcash Upgrade and Price Levels

Zcash moves sideways at $1,272 after the NU7 upgrade reduced block time from 50 to 25 seconds on November 6. The 50-day moving average sits at $1,220 with the 100-day average at $1,080. Resistance is identified at $1,350 with support near $1,200.

The Relative Strength Index hovers near the neutral 50 level. Breaking above $1,350 could initiate recovery toward $1,450. A drop below $1,200 might trigger acceleration toward $1,100 reflecting current market volatility and technical resistance.

Near Protocol Downtrend and Volume

Near Protocol trades at $3.71 in a downtrend with the 50-day average at $4.25 and the 200-day average at $3.65. Support levels are positioned at $3.60 and $3.30 while resistance lies at $4.65. The Relative Strength Index remains below 50 indicating bearish momentum.

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NEAR Intents processed $37 billion in cumulative volume with nearly $1 billion in the last week. AI integrations through PEARL continue expanding matrix multiplication capabilities for inference. Breaking above $4.20 could enable recovery while further selling may push prices toward $3.00.