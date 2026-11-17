Shiba Inu, Solana, and Stellar break new lows but display fading selling pressure. Analysis of technical signals and upcoming protocol updates for SHIB, SOL, and XLM reveals potential recovery zones and key support levels for investors monitoring the crypto market.

Bitcoin experienced significant downward pressure in mid-November, dropping to a four-month low around $62,000 on November 15. This sharp decline influenced the broader cryptocurrency ecosystem, creating a ripple effect across major digital assets. The market has seen a sustained period of volatility, with investors closely monitoring support levels as prices fluctuate in this challenging environment.

Shiba Inu broke below its July bottom of approximately $0.0000041 on November 14, with the wick reaching $0.0000037. At the time of reporting, SHIB was trading at $0.00000387, marking the lowest level on the chart since March. The asset's most recent red candle was not followed by a surge in selling volume, a pattern that often indicates a fading bearish rally. Selling volume on November 14 stayed well below the spikes seen in late July and August, suggesting that sellers are losing momentum.

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Technical indicators for Shiba Inu show mixed signals regarding immediate reversals. The Relative Strength Index is sitting in the oversold zone on the daily chart, which historically suggests that a recovery could be near. Moving averages are currently diverging, meaning a quick retrace upward is not yet technically possible. SHIB is trading below all of its major moving averages, with the 200 Exponential Moving Average hanging at around $0.0000054.

The July price zone, where buyers previously stepped in, is now the critical area to watch for renewed demand. Usually, when the price hits the bottom like that, the point of previously growing demand might become a source of additional selling pressure. For SHIB, it is that specific July zone that serves as a key reference point for potential accumulation by long-term holders who have been waiting for a clearer entry signal.

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Solana is trading at $71.70 following a price wick to around $67.50 on November 14. Since its late September peak near $125, the network's native token has lost over 40% of its value. A death cross has formed on the Solana chart, occurring near $96 where a shorter moving average dropped below the 200 EMA. Another moving average is about to follow suit, adding to the bearish technical landscape.

Despite the solidification of this bearish technical signal, analysts note that it is not necessarily critical because such signals are inherently lagging and reflect data already priced into the market. It is more of a guideline for those who are looking for an entry rather than a definitive indicator of future direction. The death cross formation occurred during a period of significant price erosion, but the context remains nuanced.

The bearish rally for Solana printed the first descending volume bar in a long time, mirroring trends seen in Shiba Inu. Although the chart shows negative dynamics, the oversold conditions suggest the bottom might be closer to $62. This level is reinforced by RSI readings and historical precedent; back in June, $62 was the point where Solana bottomed out before the subsequent summer recovery.

The current volume remains relatively low, but the lack of foundational recovery fuel remains a concern for bulls. The price is already oversold, but the main issue is the absence of strong buying pressure to drive a sustained upward movement. Investors are watching for a definitive break above key resistance levels to confirm any potential trend reversal.

Stellar is trading at $0.1384 after dropping to $0.13 on November 14. This price point sits below the May low of around $0.142, which is the zone from which XLM previously spiked toward $0.30 in June. The RSI dipped below 30 during this drop, indicating oversold conditions. Since the late September high near $0.235, XLM has lost around 40% of its value.

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Short-term moving averages are crossing longer-term moving averages, signaling short-term aggravation, with all major averages now above the price and the 200 EMA at around $0.184. The market outlook for Stellar is tied to upcoming network developments that could influence long-term value. The XLM update coming on November 23 is most likely priced in and unlikely to change the price direction fundamentally.

Protocol 30, codenamed Bell, will introduce post-quantum signature checks and muxed addresses for Soroban smart contracts. This upgrade prepares the network for faster ledger timing and has already been live on testnet since early November. While the technical setup remains weak, the infrastructure improvements provide a fundamental basis for long-term stability and security.

The broader financial landscape continues to intersect with technological advancements beyond pure cryptocurrency speculation. Alfa-Bank took center stage at FINNOVEX Middle East Chapter 39, delivering an AI Leadership Keynote and receiving the AI Leadership Award. This event highlights the growing integration of artificial intelligence in global financial institutions and traditional banking sectors.

The crypto market review emphasizes that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, though certain offers may no longer be available. Investors are advised to conduct their own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. The market remains sensitive to macroeconomic factors and regulatory developments that could impact asset valuations in the coming weeks.