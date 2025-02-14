SHIB Price Breakout Imminent? Bollinger Bands Signal Volatility

Shiba Inu (SHIB) is facing a potential price breakout according to the Bollinger Bands technical indicator. The price has reached a major resistance level, coinciding with the 20-day median, which could trigger a significant upward movement towards the upper band. However, failure to break above this level could lead to a downward move towards the oversold lower band.

SHIB (Shiba Inu) may be on the verge of a major price breakout in the near future. At least, the Bollinger Bands signal such an opportunity. Thus, after days of accumulation, the SHIB price crawled to a major resistance level at $0.000017 but failed to overtake it. So far.Interestingly, it is the same place where a 20-day median stretches, which also serves as a median in the Bollinger Bands setup. If the price of SHIB manages to overtake this level, then the ascent to the upper band is possible, and it is currently lying at $0.00002 - 17.77% higher than the recent price level for SHIB. Now, a little more context for those not so familiar with Bollinger Bands. They are a technical indicator that is all about measuring volatility. You have your middle line, which is a simple moving average (typically 20 days), and then the two outer bands that adjust based on how much the price is moving. There is, however, another side of the coin, which is a dip to the lower band should bulls fail to deliver the price higher. The lower band is currently at $0.000014, 15.27% lower than currently. The lower band marks oversold territory. With SHIB's recent price action tightening between the bands, the setup is looking ripe for a breakout — whether it is up or down, the volatility is coming.





