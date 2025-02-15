SHIB Price Analysis: Potential Breakout Targets and Weekly Outlook

This article analyzes the current SHIB price action, highlighting potential breakout scenarios and offering insights into the weekly outlook. It also discusses the broader market trends and the importance of technical indicators like support levels and volume.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions.

We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.On the hourly chart, the SHIB rate is near the local support of $0.00001658. If a breakout occurs, the accumulated energy might be enough for a move to the $0.00001640 range by tomorrow. On the bigger time frame, neither side is dominating. The volume keeps falling, which means sharp moves are unlikely to happen soon. From the midterm point of view, one should focus on the weekly bar closure in terms of the previous candle high. If it happens above the $0.000017 mark and with no long wick, traders may witness a test of the $0.000018 zone next week.LBank Global World Premiere Lists MyShell (SHELL) with 100,000 SHELL Rewards, Enhancing Crypto Innovatio





Utoday_en / 🏆 295. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

SHIB Cryptocurrency Price Analysis Breakout Support Levels Volume Technical Indicators Weekly Outlook

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

SHIB Price Analysis: Potential for Breakout or Dump?Most cryptocurrencies are showing green, but SHIB's price movement is uncertain. The article analyzes SHIB's potential to break through support levels, leading to either a rally or a drop. It highlights key price points to watch for and provides a bearish outlook if support is lost.

Read more »

SHIB Burns Crash 73%, SHIB Price Follows Suit But Here's CatchSHIB burn rate is down more than 70%, here’s how the SHIB price reacts

Read more »

Shiba Inu (SHIB) May Have Found a Bottom: Technical Analysis Suggests Growth PotentialThe Shiba Inu token is showing signs of stabilization after recent market volatility. Technical indicators and price action suggest a potential bottom formation, with projections for future growth.

Read more »

SHIB Price Prediction: Bullish Outlook with Potential BreakoutThe price of SHIB is showing bullish signs on the hourly chart, potentially breaking through the resistance level of $0.00001580. A breakout could lead to a move towards $0.000016. On a larger timeframe, traders should watch for a daily close above yesterday's high without a long wick, which could signal continued upward momentum to $0.00001650-$0.000017. In the midterm, neither side dominates, suggesting limited sharp moves by the end of the month.

Read more »

Shiba Inu Faces 162 Trillion SHIB Resistance as Traders Await BreakoutShiba Inu (SHIB) is approaching a critical resistance level at 162 trillion SHIB, a significant barrier that could influence its future price movement. Currently trading at $0.000193, SHIB has experienced a 3.52% increase in the last 24 hours, aligning with the broader crypto market rebound following the Fed's interest rate decision. The 162 trillion SHIB range, held by a large number of addresses, could trigger profit-taking if the price reaches this level. Conversely, sustained buying pressure could lead to a breakout for SHIB. The outcome remains uncertain, with traders closely observing price action.

Read more »

XRP Price Analysis: Sideways Trading Expected, But Bullish Potential RemainsXRP's price action is currently characterized by sideways trading within a defined range. While short-term momentum is lacking, a weekly close near $3.40 could indicate a potential bullish breakout towards higher levels.

Read more »