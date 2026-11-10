SHIB Deployer Wallet Silent Since 2021 Amid Wave of Scam Tokens

Community member Mazrael reveals 137 scam tokens falsely attribute origins to the silent SHIB deployer wallet, highlighting on-chain verification as the key defense.

Community analyst Mazrael has exposed a widespread pattern of deception in the cryptocurrency sector involving the Shiba Inu ecosystem. The core issue stems from the fact that the original Shiba Inu deployer wallet has remained completely inactive since October 2021. Despite this long period of silence, at least 137 separate scam tokens have been created that falsely claim to be initiated by the project's mysterious founder, often referred to as Ryoshi.

Scam Tokens Mimic Silent Deployer Wallet

The deceptive tactic relies on the fundamental structure of blockchain token programming. A token contract functions as an independent program that maintains its own internal ledger of transfers and transaction records. Malicious actors exploit this feature by manually injecting specific wallet addresses into these records during the token creation process.

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Scammers deliberately insert the authentic Shiba Inu deployer address into their token records as the sender. When users or investors view these tokens on blockchain explorers like Etherscan, the interface displays the deployer's address as the originator. This visual manipulation creates a false impression that Ryoshi is actively launching new projects or backing new ventures.

The real deployer wallet, identified by the address suffix 0xB8f2…FA08, has not signed or executed a single transaction since late 2021. There are no public signed messages on record, either on the blockchain or on Etherscan, that would indicate any active involvement from the original creator. This total lack of activity contrasts sharply with the thousands of transactions appearing in the scam tokens' metadata.

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Scale of Deception Exceeds 9,000 Fake Transfers

Mazrael provided detailed metrics to illustrate the magnitude of this fraud, revealing over 9,131 fake transfers linked to these deceptive tokens. The scheme has impacted more than 2,500 unique wallets that have interacted with these fraudulent assets. Crucially, Mazrael confirmed that zero of these transactions were actually signed by the legitimate SHIB deployer.

The list of counterfeit tokens is extensive and includes various variations designed to mislead investors. Notable examples include tokens named APE, three separate iterations of SHIBA INU 2.0, ShibChain, and SHIB DAO. Other fraudulent assets included METARUFFY, a token explicitly named Ryoshi, and variants like Caw and Baby Caw.

Fraudsters also created three fake Shibarium tokens a full year before the official Shibarium layer-two network launched. The deception extended to other ecosystem tokens as well, with three fake BONE 2.0 tokens and three UNLEASHED DAO tokens being distributed. Many of these fraudulent assets were aggressively promoted by influential community members and former administrators who claimed they were backed by Ryoshi.

Verification Methods and Legitimate Token Origins

Experts advise that verifying the true origin of a token requires looking beyond the token's internal metadata. Users must click into the specific transaction hash on Etherscan to examine the actual source of the transfer. The address listed in the From field of the transaction is the wallet that truly authorized and sent the token.

Investigations into the original Shiba Inu ecosystem tokens reveal different origins for the primary assets. The LEASH token was deployed by a different address, specifically 0xA221…1494. This same key was responsible for deploying the StarLink project and is linked to an entity named Woof Decentra on its official website. This address retained control over the LEASH rebase oracle and admin keys for five years.

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The BONE token originated from a deployer associated with the address shiba-swap.eth. Similarly, the TREAT token came from a separate, distinct deployer. These facts underscore that the original Shiba Inu ecosystem was built by multiple different developers, none of whom have used the primary Ryoshi deployer wallet since 2021.

Warnings for Crypto Investors and Community

The revelation serves as a critical warning for investors regarding the trustworthiness of on-chain data presented by token contracts themselves. Because tokens can be programmed to display any sender information, the metadata alone is not a reliable indicator of authenticity. Investors must perform manual verification of transaction signatures to ensure legitimacy.

Community member Mazrael has urged the broader Shiba Inu and general cryptocurrency communities to exercise extreme caution. The consistent promotion of these fake assets as Ryoshi-backed projects has created a false sense of security for many participants. Ignorance of the deployer's long-term silence has allowed scammers to maintain their operations for extended periods.

The situation highlights the ongoing challenges of trust and verification in decentralized finance. As long as token contracts can manipulate their own display data, scammers will continue to exploit visual inconsistencies on blockchain explorers. Educational efforts focusing on transaction-level verification are essential to protect the 2,500+ wallets that have already been affected.