SHIB Burn Rate Declines Despite Impressive Weekly Burn

Despite an impressive 58 million SHIB coins being burned in the past week, the burn rate has declined significantly compared to the previous week. The daily burn rate also saw a sharp drop, with less than a million SHIB coins being sent to unspendable wallets. The meme coin experienced a 10% surge earlier this week but has since pulled back.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions.

We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available. Shibburn, a blockchain tracker that publishes daily and weekly changes in the SHIB burn rate, has shared that over the past seven days, the SHIB community has managed to remove an impressive 58,303,050 Shiba Inu coins from circulation. However, the weekly burn rate is still 20.77% down compared to the previous week. The daily burn rate is also deep in the red zone, displaying a 95.02% decline with less than a million coins transferred to unspendable wallets: 708,198 SHIB. Since 2021, a staggering 410,744,432,366,375 SHIB meme coins have been transferred to unspendable wallets, effectively burned. Between Wednesday and Friday, SHIB, the second most popular meme-themed cryptocurrency, staged an increase of roughly 10%, soaring from $0.00001554 and hitting a local high of $0.00001704. The meme coin touched this price level twice — on Thursday and Friday — in a bold attempt to break past it and climb higher. However, SHIB has since seen a drawdown of 2.7% and is currently trading at $0.00001661 per coin.





