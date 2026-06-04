Shia LaBeouf Pleads Guilty to Battery, Sentenced to Probation and Treatment

Actor Shia LaBeouf has pleaded guilty to misdemeanor battery following an incident at a New Orleans bar during Mardi Gras. He was sentenced to two years of probation, substance abuse treatment, and anger management classes. The plea deal was supported by all three victims, and LaBeouf's lawyer maintains the incident was a minor altercation.

Actor Shia LaBeouf pleaded guilty to misdemeanor battery on Wednesday, effectively closing a case that began with his arrest during Mardi Gras celebrations in February.

A judge ordered LaBeouf to serve two years of probation, complete substance abuse treatment, and attend sensitivity training along with anger management classes. If LaBeouf breaches these terms, he will spend six months in a New Orleans jail, according to the district attorney's office. The plea deal follows an incident at the R Bar in the Marigny neighborhood on February 17.

Police statements filed in court alleged that LaBeouf head-butted two men and shouted homophobic slurs at them after bar staff told him to leave. He had become increasingly aggressive, according to officers. LaBeouf was arrested and posted a $105,000 bond before a judge ordered him to enroll in substance abuse treatment. One of the victims, Jeffrey Damnit, recorded a video showing LaBeouf directing a homophobic insult at him outside the bar.

Damnit had previously urged prosecutors to charge the actor under Louisiana's hate crime laws. Another alleged victim, Nathan Thomas Reed, identifies as queer. District Attorney Jason Williams said his office consulted all three victims before finalizing the agreement, and each one supported the outcome. The agreement creates meaningful legal consequences and enforceable conditions moving forward, with real penalties attached if violated, Williams stated.

LaBeouf's lawyer, Sarah Chervinsky, said the authorities' investigation had determined the episode amounted to 'nothing more than a minor bar tussle.

' She rejected suggestions of bias and said her client had attended court. Chervinsky added that LaBeouf is now looking forward to focusing on family, work, and new creative projects





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Shia Labeouf Battery Plea Deal Probation Substance Abuse Treatment Anger Management Mardi Gras New Orleans Hate Crime Homophobic Slurs

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