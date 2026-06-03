Shia LaBeouf pleads guilty, receives probation in New Orleans Mardi Gras bar incident

Shia LaBeouf has pleaded guilty to three counts of simple battery for punching people outside a New Orleans bar in February during Mardi Gras.

Actor Shia LaBeouf pleaded guilty Wednesday to three counts of simple battery for punching people outside a New Orleans bar in February during Mardi Gras.

Actor Shia LaBeouf pleaded guilty to three misdemeanor battery charges stemming from a Mardi Gras altercation outside a New Orleans bar. He was sentenced to probation and ordered to complete an alcohol treatment program following the incident. LaBeouf has previously spoken about struggles with alcoholism and has faced multiple legal controversies in recent years.

Shia LaBeouf pleaded guilty on Wednesday to three counts of simple battery and was sentenced to probation for punching people outside a New Orleans bar FILE - Shia LaBeouf at"The Phoenician Scheme" Premiere during The 78th Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 18, 2025 in Cannes, France. On the night of the assault, a shirtless LaBeouf, 39, was seen in video obtained by police, shoving people to the ground and hitting another person in the face.

In a video recorded by Damnit and shared with The Associated Press, it showed LaBeouf looking at the camera and appearing to mouth a homophobic slur while police detained him. He continued to repeat the slur "These f–––––s put me in jail," LaBeouf said, and then told police he's Catholic, according to the report.

"I didn’t shove nobody, I never touched nobody," LaBeouf told New Orleans police officers in the video recorded by Damnit.against LaBeouf, saying he sexually assaulted her and inflicted emotional distress. They settled the suit in 2025. LaBeouf denied the allegations. Information for this article was taken from The Associated Press and previous reporting by LiveNOW from FOX. This story was reported from San Jose.





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