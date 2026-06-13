Shia LaBeouf celebrates 40th birthday with girlfriend in New Orleans

The actor - who was handed a suspended sentence for his Mardi Gras brawl - spent his 40th birthday cozying up to his latest love interest following his split from Mia Goth in 2025.

Shia LaBeouf celebrated a major milestone with new girlfriend Nicole Mumphrey on Thursday in New Orleans. The actor, who was handed a suspended sentence for his Mardi Gras brawl, spent his 40th birthday cozying up to his latest love interest following his split from Mia Goth in 2025.

LaBeouf and Mumphrey, who have been linked since earlier this spring, walked around the city with their fingers interlocked. The former child star was dressed in a pale pink, patterned, short-sleeved button-up shirt and black shorts. He added black Nike Cortez sneakers. For her part, Mumphrey wore a white summer dress and brown thong flip-flops.

The duo dined at a Mexican restaurant before stopping by a cookie shop. Shia LaBeouf celebrated a major milestone with new girlfriend Nicole Mumphrey on Thursday in New Orleans The actor spent his 40th birthday cozying up to his latest love interest following his split from Mia Goth in 2025 The new couple put on an affectionate display as Mumphrey rested her head on LaBeouf's shoulder and he adoringly pet her chin.

Last week the filmmaker entered a guilty plea on three misdemeanor counts of battery in connection to a raucous bar brawl in February. Read More Love Island USA star hit with Ozempic allegations after her past as a plus-sized model is exposed He was sentenced to two years' probation, alcohol abuse rehabilitation, sensitivity training and anger management classes, according to People magazine.

After his arrest in the early morning hours of February 17 for battery, the Transformers actor was initially released on his own recognizance. However, he was subsequently required to post a $100,000 bond after the judge was made aware of allegations that LaBeouf used a gay slur during the brawl. His second charge carried an additional $5,000 bond, and he was later hit with a third battery charge.

In a statement to the Daily Mail, LaBeouf's lawyer Sarah Chervinsky responded to the severity of the charges and sentence.

'The police and DA investigation proved exactly what Shia LaBeouf said from the beginning – that this was nothing more than a minor Mardi Gras bar tussle,' said Chervinsky. 'There is no evidence it was about bias or prejudice, which is why the state only charged these low-level misdemeanors,' she continued. 'Mr. LaBeouf came to court today wanting to take accountability for his part in what happened, and he has done so.

Now he’s looking forward to focusing on family, work, and new creative projects.

' The duo dined at a Mexican restaurant before stopping by a cookie shop The new couple put on an affectionate display as the star adoringly pet Mumphrey's chin It comes days after the actor was handed a suspended sentence for his Mardi Gras brawl LaBeouf shockingly sat for an extensive Channel 5 interview on February 24, one week after Fat Tuesday, and published days later on February 28. In the wide-ranging conversation, the movie star briefly discussed the demise of his marriage to Goth.

The exes share four-year-old daughter Isabel. LaBeouf relocated to New Orleans, where he has family roots, following their split in 2025.

'It's not new heartbreak. I don't want to talk too much about it. It's not my story alone to tell, but my side is I failed my marriage, so I had to own up to that. So that's why I moved out here,' he said.

LaBeouf detailed some family history elsewhere in the thorough interview. He explained that his paternal grandmother was a lesbian who married a man who served as her 'beard,' a partner meant to publicly disguise someone's homosexuality. His last name was originally spelled LeBoeuf but the spelling was changed by his grandmother in an effort to distance herself from her family, who had disowned her. Speaking on the subject of homosexuality, he stated: 'I'm good with gay.

Be gay over there though. Don't be gay in my lap. '





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