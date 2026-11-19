Ukraine FA president Andriy Shevchenko accuses Mykhailo Mudryk of slander regarding his banned meldonium test, denying national team involvement in the Chelsea winger's doping case.

Ukraine Football Association president Andriy Shevchenko has publicly condemned Mykhailo Mudryk's recent allegations, labeling the Tottenham Hotspur winger's claims as baseless slander against the national team's staff. The conflict escalated following a detailed interview where Mudryk suggested that the presence of meldonium in his system stemmed from the medical setup during national team training camps. Shevchenko, a former Chelsea player himself, firmly rejected these insinuations, asserting that the national team's medical and coaching personnel operate with strict professionalism and integrity.

Rebuttal of Slander Allegations by UAF

Shevchenko issued a formal statement addressing the two-hour interview conducted by Ukrainian journalist Dmitry Gordon, which was released via Gordon's YouTube channel. The UAF president described Mudryk's loud statements as an attack on individuals who do their work honestly. He emphasized that the national team staff complied fully with requests from Mudryk's employers, Chelsea, to avoid administering any medication to the player during training camps. Furthermore, head coach Serhiy Rebrov authorized the presence of two of Mudryk's personal specialists to monitor his regimen and daily routine, ensuring close oversight by individuals trusted by the player.

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Mudryk's Meldonium Test and Legal Battle

The controversy centers on a failed drug test involving meldonium, which led to a suspension for the 25-year-old winger. Mudryk, who joined Chelsea from Shakhtar Donetsk for £89million, initially faced a four-year ban from football after being charged with failing the doping test. However, this sentence was significantly reduced due to a resolution involving changes to scientific reporting standards. The ban period, originally set between November 2024 and July 2026, was effectively overturned, allowing Mudryk to return to professional play. He claimed in his interview that he had never heard of the substance before the test results were delivered, noting that such drugs are not available in England.

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Competing Views on Responsibility

Mudryk placed the responsibility for the positive test squarely on the national team environment, stating that meldonium could only have entered his body while he was in Ukraine. He argued that the drug is accessible in Eastern Europe but not in the UK, where he resides and trains with Chelsea. The winger described the shock of receiving the news, detailing how he spends millions annually on nutritionists and chefs to manage his diet. He expressed disbelief that despite these rigorous precautions, he was accused of doping. Shevchenko countered these claims by demanding evidence, stating that if Mudryk possesses proof linking the national team to the contamination, he should provide it. Otherwise, Shevchenko expects a public apology for questioning the honesty of the UAF staff.

Impact on Career and Future Steps

The fallout from these accusations has had tangible effects on Mudryk's career and standing within the Ukrainian national setup. Since returning from his ban, the 25-year-old has not added to his 28 caps for Ukraine, remaining absent from the national team pool. Currently on loan at Tottenham from Chelsea, his playing time has been limited by an ankle injury, with only one substitute appearance recorded for the Spurs this season. Shevchenko maintains that the UAF completed all necessary checks and provided requested information to Mudryk's representatives. He reiterated his trust in the long-serving staff and called for a resolution where either evidence is produced or accusations are retracted to restore trust between the player and the federation.