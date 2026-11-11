'Shetland’s best series yet': 7 'outstanding' TV shows to watch this week on ITV, Netflix, the BBC and more

Shetland is back and the BBC’s much-anticipated Killing Eve prequel is here...

Now that autumn is well and truly underway, the TV schedules are bursting with shows and everyone’s asking themselves, where on earth do I start?

Luckily for you, we’ve done the “difficult” job of working our way through almost all of them to bring you the new shows that are truly outstanding... , we’ve got something to watch no matter what you’re in the mood for. So, take a pause and enjoy our pick of the 7 best TV shows to watch this week on ITV, Netflix, the BBC and more. , of course.

Also read Graham Norton Calls ITV Show The Neighbourhood Disastrous After Cancellation

Episodes 7-12 pick up after the tragic mid-series finale and now, Tony Baddingham and Declan O'Hara’s battle for the Cotswolds crown is reaching fever pitch, Rupert Campbell-Black is forced to confront his own personal demons, and there are plenty more hedonistic parties in store, including the all-important Hampshire Hunt Ball. Oh, and did we mention there's a lot of sex?

The latest instalment of Charlie Brooker’s critically acclaimed mockumentary series is here. Philomena Cunk is back as the pioneering documentary-maker who will be asking experts all the hard-hitting questions about the history of cinema, from the invention of the camera, to the New Wave filmmakers of the 60s, right up to the entrance of CGI and what the future of AI holds. Expect all the dry humour that we know and love Diane Morgan for.

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The BBC’s hit detective, which made it into the top five most viewed BBC dramas of 2025, is back for its best series yet. Series 11 will once again see the return of Ashley Jensen as DI Ruth Calder and Alison O'Donnell as DI "Tosh" McIntosh, with the fresh batch of episodes centring around an historic murder that will forever change the lives of all those connected to it in the present day.

Not only is it set to be pretty emotional, it also has something of a royal twist thanks to the arrival or some surprise cast members, includingIf you haven’t yet discovered this period drama gem, series 3’s arrival is your cue to catch up. The popular series follows Bavarian Duchess Elisabeth “Sisi” as she moves to Vienna after falling in love with and marrying her sister’s intended fiancé, Emperor Franz Joseph of Austria.

In series 3, the pair are hardly the picture of marital bliss, however, as Franz returns from war a traumatised man and Elisabeth’s health takes a knock. So what does she do? Plot an escape. Another one of Karin Slaughter's literary masterpieces is coming to the small screen.

Meghann Fahy and Rose Byrne are Charlotte and Samantha Quinn, two sisters whose lives have been marred by tragedy. Almost three decades ago, a brutal invasion of their rural home in Pikeville, Georgia, left their mother dead and the past is about to come back to haunt them. 28 years later, another shocking event leaves the town traumatised – and the sisters once again find themselves plunged into a nightmare.getting a prequel, which takes us to 1980s Berlin, where Martha – the younger version of Carolyn Martens, the MI6 officer played by Fiona Shaw inis a deep cover agent for MI6.

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And not only is she caught between enemies and threats, she’s also caught in something of a love triangle.prequel has you craving a Jodie Comer drama, ITV is giving us the opportunity to watch one of her finest performances.is something of a ghost story, which stars Jodie as care assistant Hannah Ward who finds her life turned upside down by the arrival of an elderly patient named Tom Parfitt . Shortly after he enters his new home, the social worker who delivered him falls from a fourth floor window to her death – and there's only one witness: Tom.