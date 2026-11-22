On the same night, Ralph attended a Sergio Hudson event to celebrate the designer.

Sheryl Lee Ralph had a busy night, bouncing between two events on Nov. 20 and re-wearing the same outfit. The actress attended the ‘Abbott Elementary’ 100th episode event in Los Angeles, followed by an intimate dinner in celebration of fashion designer Sergio Hudson..

Sharp, exaggerated lapels gave way to structured shoulders and a belted waist to create shape. Black buttons lined the front of the garment, down to the hem. This trench was constructed of a glossy fabric, a far cry from their usual cotton gabardine. The belt featured a large circular buckle and gold hardware.

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Selena Gomez Doubles Down on Black Velvet With a Micro Mini and Sharp Shoulders for 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' Sheryl Lee Ralph attends “Abbott Elementary” 100th Episode celebration at Mother Wolf on Nov. 20, 2026 in Los Angeles. This specific fabric is a tightly woven twill that is wind-resistant, breathable, and water-repellent. While the traditional fabric was made for utilitarian purposes, the glossy fabric of Ralph’s ensemble was for dramatic effect.

, a classic style that many gravitate towards when the weather gets colder or more turbulent. Historically, trench coats are meant to be water-resistant to keep the wearer dry even in the most substantial rain.like this sometimes forgoes utilitarian detailing like this in favor of adding more stylish additions or motifs. Ralph has often worn Sergio Hudson’s designs.

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The actress is often styled by her daughter, Ivy Coco Maurice.has worn the designer to numerous red-carpet occasions, including the Emmys and ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood Awards. Her chosen Hudson designs range from formal gowns to suiting moments tailored to perfection. Sheryl Lee Ralph attends “Abbott Elementary” 100th Episode celebration at Mother Wolf on Nov. 20, 2026 in Los Angeles..

Beyond Ralph, Beyonce, Keke Palmer, Quinta Brunson, Rachel Brosnahan, Brandy, Mary J. Blige, and even Michelle Obama have favored Hudson’s designs in the past. Adding to the drama, the “Oliver and Company” actress wore sharp gilded The pair were mirrored with knife-like toes and stiletto heels. Chunky gold hoop earrings adorned her lobes. Ralph’s hair was styled in a deep side part, slicked back into a ponytail.

The actress also wore a chain necklace with a circular pendant attached and a star motif in the center. Every gold accessory added was meant to tie her gold shoes to the rest of the ensemble. Sheryl Lee Ralph attends “Abbott Elementary” 100th Episode celebration at Mother Wolf on Nov. 20, 2026 in Los Angeles.

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