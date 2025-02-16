Sheryl Crow Ditches Tesla, Donates Proceeds to NPR in Stand Against Musk's Influence

Singer Sheryl Crow sells her Tesla and donates the money to NPR, citing her disapproval of Elon Musk's actions and support for independent media.

Sheryl Crow is bidding farewell to her Tesla , and she's making a clear statement with her departure. The country singer took to Instagram on February 14th to announce her decision, captioning a video of her Tesla being towed away with the words, 'My parents always said... you are who you hang out with. There comes a time when you have to decide who you are willing to align with. So long Tesla .

' Crow accompanied the video with Andrea Bocelli's 'Time To Say Goodbye,' signaling a definitive break from the electric vehicle company.Adding fuel to the fire, Crow revealed that she would be donating the proceeds from the sale of her Tesla to NPR. She expressed her hope that 'the truth will continue to find its way to those willing to know the truth,' a sentiment that seems to be directed at Tesla CEO Elon Musk, whom Crow referred to as 'President Musk.' This apparent disapproval stems from a recent investigation launched by FCC chairman Brendan Carr into NPR and PBS, which Crow perceives as an attempt to silence the media. The investigation, according to Carr, is aimed at determining whether taxpayer subsidies for NPR and PBS programming are justified. However, NPR president and CEO Katherine Maher has defended the organization's practices, stating that their programming and underwriting messaging adhere to all federal regulations. Meanwhile, Musk, appointed by President Donald Trump to investigate federal spending, has been a vocal critic of government bureaucracy. Crow's decision to part ways with her Tesla and support NPR reflects a stance against what she sees as an attempt to suppress independent media and a desire to contribute to a platform that champions truth and transparency. The singer has yet to reveal her plans for a new vehicle





