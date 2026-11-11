'Sherwood': BBC Drama Ending After Season 3

'Sherwood', James Graham's BBC drama, is ending after Season 3, Graham has told Cathy Newman's new Sky show.

that he is concluding the gang series set around where he grew up, although the prolific writer certainly isn’t slowing down. , inspired by the so-called ‘Shottingham’ gang wars that mired the region and Nottinghamshire community, concluded to acclaim and strong ratings in 2024.

The third, again from, will kick off on the BBC in a few weeks’ time. Cast also includes Monica Dolan, David Harewood, Lorraine Ashbourne, Robert Lindsay, Perry Fitzpatrick, Christine Bottomley, Michael Balogun, Oliver Huntingdon and Bethany Asher.

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It is also set around Nottingham.

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