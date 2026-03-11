Sherrod Brown Wins Ohio Senate Special Election, Defeating Jon Husted

Democrat Sherrod Brown defeated Republican Sen. Jon Husted in Ohio's special Senate election, returning to the chamber after a two-year absence and handing Democrats another seat.

Democrat Sherrod Brown has won Ohio's special U.S. Senate election, defeating Republican Sen. Jon Husted and returning to the Senate after a two-year absence. The victory hands Democrats another seat in the upper chamber and represents a revenge win in a state that President Donald Trump carried by 11 points in 2024.

Brown, who lost his Senate seat by four points in 2024, challenged Husted, who was appointed to fill the term of Vice President JD Vance. The special election determined who completes that Senate term through January 2029, with the winner potentially influencing the chamber's balance of power. Brown has long positioned himself as a champion of the middle class, and he used the campaign trail to portray Husted as too close to billionaires and elites.

Also read ABC 6 asks democratic Senate candidate Sherrod Brown about the 'rigged system' in D.C .

Massive Financial Support Boosts Brown Campaign

Peter Thiel, Elon Musk, Donald Trump, these three gentlemen, shall we call them, and others, have poured hundreds of millions into this race, Brown said. Former President Barack Obama campaigned for Brown a few weeks before the election. This is not a guy who enriched himself cozying up to corporations. He's still wearing the same suit he was in when I met him 20 years ago, Obama said at a rally.

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Both sides were heavily invested in the contest, which saw $477 million in total spending including party money, according to AdImpact. Final polling averages had shown Brown with a narrow lead heading into Election Day. As of 2:30 a.m. ET on November 3, Silver Bulletin reported Brown ahead by 3.0 points at 48.4 percent to Husted's 45.4 percent. RealClearPolling showed Brown at 48.5 percent and Husted at 45.7 percent, a 2.8-point gap.

Individual final polls revealed a mixed picture but consistently favored Brown. AtlasIntel surveyed 1,801 likely voters from October 28 to November 1, finding Brown leading 51 percent to 44 percent with a 2-point margin of error. A New York Times/Siena College poll of 717 likely voters from October 26 to November 1 placed Brown ahead 49 percent to 44 percent with a 4.2-point margin of error.

The Suffolk University/USA Today Network survey found Brown ahead by three points, 47 percent to 44 percent. That live telephone interview of 500 likely voters occurred between October 21 and 26, with a sampling error of plus or minus 4.4 points. Four percent of respondents remained undecided, matching September data. Fox News Poll data collected by Beacon Research and Shaw & Company Research from October 15 through 19 showed Brown ahead 52 percent to 47 percent among 1,592 likely respondents.

Trump Unpopularity Drives Voter Dissatisfaction

Marist Poll found Brown leading 48 percent to 44 percent among likely voters interviewed from October 15 through 18, based on a sample of 1,176 registered voters with a 4.5-point margin of error. David Niven, a political scientist at the University of Cincinnati, identified dissatisfaction with President Donald Trump and Republican control of government as the central force in the race. Niven said Trump's popularity has plummeted, giving away the Republican advantage typically held in Ohio due to economic discontent.

Economic pessimism permeated the electorate. Fox News data revealed that 46 percent of likely voters viewed their financial position as worse than two years ago, while only 19 percent reported improvement. Voters citing deterioration favored Brown by 49 points, underscoring the impact of household costs and tariffs. Niven noted that Republicans have enjoyed almost uninterrupted success in Ohio for twelve years but faced backlash from Trump's trade policies.

He explained that tariffs and higher costs hit Ohio's manufacturing and farming sectors hard, making economic issues the primary driver of voter behavior. Brown's return to the Senate leverages his pro-labor identity and long focus on manufacturing to attract voters who no longer automatically support the Democratic party. His historical performance in the 2024 Senate election demonstrated why Democrats selected him to challenge Husted.

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Husted brought extensive statewide experience to the race, having served as speaker of the Ohio House, secretary of state, and lieutenant governor. His record of winning multiple statewide elections provided him with name recognition among Ohio voters seeking continuity in Republican leadership. Vance, the heir apparent to the Republican Party, admitted he had ownership of Ohio. Born and raised in the state, he represented it in the Senate for two years before becoming vice president.

What do I bring as a surrogate? I mean, look, this is my home state, he told reporters in mid-October. Obviously, I have a lot of friends here, a lot of people who I love and who love me. But I do think I understand this state probably instinctively better than I understand most states because of my connection to it.

JD Vance Campaigns With Unfiltered Enthusiasm

Vance went viral campaigning for Husted, remarking on his great a--. I studied the feet, the legs, the heads, the shoulders, he added, saying that patting Husted on the shoulder was like hitting a piece of steel. He went on to talk about all the campaigning he did for the GOP senator, saying: I saved his a--. I saved his a--.

I saved him. He was down and now he's up. But it wasn't enough to keep the Senate seat in Republican hands. Polls closed at 7:30 p.m. ET on November 3.

Niven cautioned against interpreting small late movements in polls as proof of voter switching, noting that methodological adjustments can change numbers without actual opinion shifts. The result hinged on whether economic dissatisfaction translated into decisive turnout on Election Day, and Brown ultimately prevailed.