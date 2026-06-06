Sherpa Survives Six Days Stranded on Everest by Chewing Ice and Eating Chocolate

Dawa Sherpa, a Nepali guide presumed dead after going missing on Mount Everest, survived six days by chewing ice and eating chocolates. His family had begun funeral rites before he was found crawling toward base camp.

Dawa Sherpa , a 52-year-old Nepal i guide, defied death after being stranded on Mount Everest for six days without oxygen, surviving by chewing ice and eating chocolates he found in his pocket.

He was last seen on May 29 descending the mountain with a Polish client, but his oxygen supply ran out, forcing him to stay behind. As he struggled to move, he realized he was alone and presumed dead. His family in Kathmandu had already begun funeral rituals, performing the second day of a traditional ceremony when news of his survival arrived. The ordeal began when Dawa's oxygen depleted at an altitude of over 7,200 meters.

Unable to walk, he sat down and conserved energy. For two days he ate nothing, then started chewing ice to hydrate, which caused severe tooth pain. He later discovered chocolates in his pocket, which provided some sustenance. He melted ice for drinking water.

Slowly, he made his way down the mountain but fell into a crevasse where he remained trapped for two and a half days. A clean-up team from the Sagarmatha Pollution Control Committee spotted him crawling above the Khumbu Icefall and rescued him. He was quickly carried to base camp, given food and water, then airlifted to HAMS Hospital in Kathmandu. Dawa suffered from dehydration, frostbite, and a fractured bone.

His wife Damu and daughter Mendo Lhamu had already started funeral rites. They first heard he was alive from local news and a phone call. Mendo said they asked for photos to confirm it was him. The mountaineering community called the survival a miracle.

Ang Tshering Sherpa noted that Sherpas are built tough from growing up in the mountains. The Sherpa community, historically yak herders and traders, now dominates Himalayan climbing. This incident occurred during the busiest season ever on Everest, with over 1,000 climbers. The peak was first climbed in 1953 by Edmund Hillary and Tenzing Norgay.

Dawa's story highlights the extreme dangers of high-altitude climbing and the indomitable human spirit





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