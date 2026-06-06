Sherpa Presumed Dead on Mount Everest Found Alive After Six-Day Ordeal

A 52-year-old Sherpa who was left behind during the final descent on Mount Everest survived six days without food or oxygen after falling into a crevasse and being struck by an avalanche. He was found alive on a glacier and is now recovering in a Kathmandu hospital. Authorities are investigating how he was abandoned as the climbing season concluded.

A 52-year-old Sherpa named Hillary Dawa , who had been presumed dead after disappearing on Mount Everest , was found alive nearly a week later. The incident occurred near the end of the Everest climbing season.

Dawa was last seen on May 29 at around 25,000 feet while descending with a client who had summited late on May 28. According to Angela Benavides of Explorer's Web, who spoke with LiveNOW's Mike Pache, Dawa stopped for a break during the descent, and his client continued down alone. In the chaotic closing rush of the season, Dawa was left behind.

Meanwhile, other climbers and expedition teams had already returned to Kathmandu to celebrate what was being called the most successful Everest season ever. It was not until June 1 that people realized Dawa was missing. By then, Sherpas had already begun dismantling the main climbing route, including ladders used to cross crevasses. No rescue was launched initially because it was assumed he was dead.

On June 4, six days after he was last seen, a crew picking up trash around Everest Base Camp spotted Dawa on a glacier, dragging himself down. He explained that he had fallen into a crevasse and spent two days inside, waiting for rescue that never came. An avalanche then hit the crevasse; instead of killing him, the fresh snow raised the floor, allowing him to climb out.

With no food or supplemental oxygen, he managed to descend the mountain entirely on his own. He was flown to a hospital in Kathmandu and is recovering from his injuries. Benavides, who has covered Himalayan expeditions for over 30 years, called it an unprecedented survival story: there have been miracle rescues on Everest before, but this time the Sherpa saved himself with no help. The incident has prompted calls for reflection within the Everest community.

Authorities in Nepal are investigating why Dawa was left behind by his employer, Himalayan Traverse Adventure. Benavides emphasized that the priority must be to never leave anyone behind, regardless of company or nationality. The experience is described as sobering and a lesson for all future expeditions.

The initial portion of the input also contains multiple weather-related alert listings for various regions in Arizona and surrounding areas, but these appear to be unrelated boilerplate or navigational elements and do not form part of the substantive news story about the Sherpa. Therefore, the rewritten news focuses exclusively on the survival narrative, the circumstances of the disappearance, and the subsequent investigation





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