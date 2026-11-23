Some Sherman Oaks residents are demanding help from Los Angeles city leaders after their homes flooded last week from what they say are backed-up storm drains in their neighborhood.

Some Sherman Oaks residents are demanding help from Los Angeles city leaders after their homes flooded last week from what they say are backed-up storm drains in their neighborhood.

As they clean up the mess themselves, they're worried it could happen again, with the El Niño winter bringing increased rainfall to Southern California. Video captured on one doorbell camera captured the intense moments one woman waded through waist-deep water filled with mud and debris before asking someone to call 911 as the water continued to rise.

Also read Chrissy Metz reveals plans for her Los Angeles home after fleeing ‘exhausting’ lifestyle for Nashville

"The water just came barreling down our alley here, and went down to the drain at the end of the alley, and because the streets hadn't been maintained here, debris piled up and clogged the drain and the water started backing up," said Susan Acacio. She's one of many living in the area who say water rose from inches to nearly four feet in a matter of minutes last week.

"It's just been devastating," said Courtney Draper. "I opened my garage, and it was just like a mini tidal wave of water and all my belongings, my kids' artwork, just everything was flowing out onto the street. I was running after things.

Advertisement

" She said that she had recently spent months remodeling her home, arriving on Thursday to find it flooded with water and debris. Despite claiming to have called city services three days ago, just hours after the rain fell, they say they're still waiting for help. CBS LA reached out to LA City Councilmember and Mayor-elect Nithya Raman for information on how city crews could immediately address drainage concerns and find long-term solutions.

"Councilmember Raman takes these residents' concerns seriously and understands how disruptive and damaging flooding can be," a statement from Raman's office said. "Council Office staff are working with the relevant City departments to assess conditions in the neighborhood, address immediate drainage concerns, and identify long-term solutions. " Raman's office did not provide a specific timeline as to when crews would be able to clear the drains in the neighborhood.

"We are working with City crews to identify what happened and any potential infrastructure improvements that are needed to protect this area in the future," Bass' statement said. Posey Tube between Alameda and Oakland to close ahead of anticipated king tides