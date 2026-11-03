Sherlock & Daughter Scores 77% Rotten Tomatoes Rating as HBO Max Launches in UK and Ireland on November 5

Sherlock & Daughter, starring David Thewlis, expands globally with an HBO Max UK launch on November 5 and deals in France, Germany, and Poland.

Sherlock & Daughter has secured a major international distribution expansion, bringing the acclaimed series to viewers in the United Kingdom and Ireland via HBO Max starting November 5. This strategic rollout marks a significant milestone for the show, which originally premiered on The CW in the United States in 2025. The release aligns with the narrative setting of the late 1880s and reflects the production origins in Dublin and London.

The series has garnered substantial critical praise, earning a 77% critic score and an impressive 88% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. These metrics indicate strong viewer engagement and positive reception across demographics. The high ratings underscore the effectiveness of the storytelling and the performances by the core cast members involved in the production.

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David Thewlis stars as the legendary detective Sherlock Holmes in this fresh interpretation of the classic character. The plot centers on Holmes attempting to rescue friends kidnapped by the Red Thread criminal syndicate. This high-stakes mystery drives the narrative forward, testing the detective's renowned deductive abilities against a formidable opponent.

Blu Hunt plays Amelia Rojas, a crucial character who serves as the emotional anchor of the series. She is introduced as a woman processing her new reality after her mother was killed. Amelia conducts her own investigation to determine whether Sherlock Holmes is her father, adding personal stakes to the procedural elements.

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Dougray Scott joins the cast as James Moriarty, playing Holmes' nemesis in the unfolding drama. Brendan Foley, the creator, expressed pride in bringing the show home to HBO Max in the UK and Ireland. He highlighted the fantastic cast and crew led by mighty performances from Thewlis, Scott, and Hunt during the announcement.

Foley noted that the series appeals widely across generations, attracting both younger followers and veteran fans of the detective genre. Shelly Goldstein, Micah War Dog Wright, and Jeff Duff served as writers alongside Foley. Duff also served as the showrunner, guiding the creative vision of the project through its development stages.

International broadcasting rights have been finalized across multiple European nations and beyond. In Portugal, the series airs on RTP, while the Czech Republic features it on CT. French audiences will find the show on AB1, and Poland broadcasts it via Viasat. German-speaking viewers can access the content through Magenta TV.

Additional European markets have completed their distribution arrangements. The series is available in Belgium on Streamz, and in both Austria and Switzerland via Canal+. Israel hosts the series on YES, extending the reach into the Middle East. These partnerships demonstrate a robust strategy to maximize visibility across diverse regions.

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Prior to this latest expansion, the series had already aired in Australia, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden, and the Commonwealth of Independent States. These earlier broadcasts established a baseline audience that the current deals aim to capitalize on effectively. The global reach represents a successful step in bringing this late nineteenth-century mystery to modern audiences worldwide.

Strong ratings and mostly positive reviews have fueled speculation about the future of the franchise. A second season is reportedly in the works following the initial success of the first run. However, nothing has been officially announced regarding the renewal status at this time. Fans are encouraged to check local listings for precise premiere dates in their specific countries.