Sheriff's raids across San Diego County lead to 2 arrests, $60K motorcycle seizure

Sheriff’s investigators served multiple search warrants across San Diego County, including at a Kensington thrift store that sustained extensive damage.

Sheriff's investigators served multiple search warrants across San Diego County, including at a Kensington thrift store that sustained extensive damage. Sheriff’s investigators served multiple search warrants, including at a Kensington thrift store that sustained extensive damage.

NBC 7’s Dave Summers reports this is all part of an apparent countywide insurance fraud scheme. Two people were arrested Thursday in connection with an ongoing insurance fraud investigation that led San Diego County sheriff's investigators to serve multiple search warrants across the county and recover a Harley-Davidson motorcycle valued at approximately $60,000.

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The investigation also brought deputies to Pay Less Thrift Store on El Cajon Boulevard in Kensington, where a search warrant was executed around 5 a.m., leaving the business with extensive damage. Investigators identified the suspects as Mehran Rooei and Alireza Rooei, who were arrested on suspicion of insurance fraud involving alleged efforts to obtain insurance payouts for vehicles falsely reported stolen.

Mehran Rooei faces allegations of filing a false insurance claim for payment, filing a false insurance claim involving a vehicle and filing multiple claims for the same loss or injury. As part of the investigation, deputies searched a home on Hope Street in Ramona. Authorities recovered a Harley-Davidson motorcycle with an estimated value of $60,000 during one of the multiple searches conducted Thursday.

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David Lugo, a frequent customer, said he initially feared something more serious had happened at the neighborhood shop. Briana Chaney, who stopped by to drop off a donation, was also surprised by the scene. The thrift store's owner, who asked not to be identified by name, said he was not at the business when deputies arrived. He described extensive damage to the store and said he was relying on friends for help.

Although the search may have appeared to target the thrift store itself, investigators were looking for evidence connected to the property's landlord, Mehran Rooei. Customers expressed concern about the impact of the investigation on the business, which is popular in the neighborhood.

“I hope there is some insurance for this poor soul who runs this sweet business. It would be a shame if he had to take that on personally,” Chaney said. Jail records indicate both Mehran Rooei and Alireza Rooei have since been released from custody and are awaiting court appearances. This story was originally reported for broadcast by NBC San Diego.

AI tools helped convert the story to a digital article, and an NBC San Diego journalist edited the article for publication.