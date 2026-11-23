Sheriff Country became the #1 rated show on CBS with 11 million viewers. The Fire Country spinoff leads the network during a week of election coverage and strategic scheduling shifts.

Sheriff Country emerged as the highest-rated program on CBS for the week beginning Monday, November 2, capitalizing on a strategic scheduling gap created by the network. While flagship series such as Tracker and Marshals were removed from their regular slots to accommodate United States midterm election coverage, the Fire Country spinoff secured a significant viewership surge. The episode titled No Way In attracted 11 million viewers, representing a substantial 27 percent increase compared to the same period one year ago.

Sheriff Country Dominates CBS Viewership Metrics

Sheriff Country stood as the number one rated show on the network during the specified broadcast week, according to industry reports from Deadline. This achievement marks a continuing trajectory of impressive growth for the series since its initial premiere on October 17, 2025. The success extends beyond the spinoff itself, as the parent series Fire Country ranked as the second most linear series for the week with 10.3 million viewers, reflecting a 46 percent year-over-year increase.

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The consolidated performance of the Fire Country franchise highlights the network's ability to retain and grow its audience during prime time. CBS itself experienced a 4 percent increase in total viewership compared to the previous year for the fifth week of the broadcast season. This growth resulted in an average of 7.66 million viewers after accounting for seven days of multiplatform viewing data across all network properties.

Tracker and Marshals Preempted for Election Coverage

The rise in Sheriff Country ratings coincided with the absence of other major CBS programs during the first week of November. Tracker and the Yellowstone spinoff Marshals were taken out of the rotation on the concluding Sunday night. Additionally, the preceding Tuesday's entire NCIS programming block was substituted with election night coverage, removing those established hits from the weekly ratings competition.

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Beyond the election-related preemptions, CBS also utilized the schedule to boost another freshman series named Cupertino. The legal drama aired a new episode during its normal Thursday night timeslot, followed by an additional new episode on Sunday, November 8 after the broadcast of 60 Minutes. This programming shift necessitated the preemption of Tracker and Marshals, further clearing the path for Sheriff Country to claim the top spot.

Sheriff Country Cast and Creative Team Details

Sheriff Country stars Morena Baccarin in the role of Mickey Fox, who serves as the sheriff of Edgewater County in northern California. This setting is the same location where Fire Country takes place. Baccarin is joined in the main cast by Matt Lauria as Lt. Nathan Boone and Christopher Gorham as ADA Travis Fraley. Michele Weaver portrays Deputy Cassidy Campbell, while W. Earl Brown appears as Wes Fox.

The supporting cast also includes Amanda Acuri as Skye Fraley and Ian Quinlan as Deputy Hank Iglesias, with the latter two actors having previously recurred in the first season of the parent series. Like Fire Country, Sheriff Country was created by the team of Joan Rater, Tony Phelan, and Max Thieriot. The episode No Way In served as the first half of a two-part crossover event with Fire Country, linking the narratives of both shows.

Upcoming Broadcast Schedule and Season Plans

Both Fire Country and Sheriff Country are currently on a short hiatus and are scheduled to return for new episodes on December 11. After airing their midseason finales on December 18, both series will remain off the air until January 8, 2027. The network has confirmed that Fire Country season 5 will consist of 13 episodes, with the season finale airing on February 5.

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Sheriff Country currently airs on Fridays at 8 p.m. ET on CBS. The series will switch to a 9 p.m. ET timeslot on the same day beginning February 12. The 8 p.m. slot will be filled by the midseason addition Einstein. While the total number of episodes for the second season of Sheriff Country has not been announced, the scheduling adjustments indicate a strategic push to consolidate the franchise's audience in the later part of the year.