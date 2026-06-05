Sheriff Country Season 2: Showrunner on Eva/Mickey/Wes Drama & More

CBS's Sheriff Country Showrunner Matt Lopez on how Eva Santos will impact the new season; the cast checks in from the start of Season 2.

CBS's Sheriff Country Showrunner Matt Lopez on how Eva Santos will impact the new season; the cast checks in from the start of Season 2.

Sheriff Country Season 2 will unpack the shock reveal that Eva Santos is alive—and she’s Mickey’s mother. Showrunner Matt Lopez says Eva hid the truth from Wes and Mickey to pull them into a dangerous cartel takedown. Season 2 sets up tense Sheriff Country family drama as Mickey, Wes, and Eva are forced to work together.leaving a very serious amount of questions that still need to be answered, we're kicking off our weekly look at what's ahead with Season 2.

Earlier this week, we learned that the band was already back together to start work on the second season. For this go-around, we've got social media updates from– but before we get to that, there's the not-so-small matter of that big reveal in the season finale, when we learned that Eva Santos .

She investigates criminal activity while she patrols the streets of small-town Edgewater, contending with her ex-con father, Wes , who is an off-the-grid marijuana grower, and a mysterious incident involving her wayward daughter.are writing the initial episode, which will be based on a story by Phelan, Rater, and Thieriot. Thieriot, Phelan, Rater, Serving as Television Editor since 2018, Ray began five years earlier as a contributing writer/photographer before being brought onto the core BC team in 2017.

Report: New York, California, and other U.S. states will file a lawsuit to block the planned Paramount Skydance/Warner Bros. Discovery merger. Check out a preview for the new animated series, Masters of the Universe: Tales from Eternia, including a look at the characters and more.

Buffy the Vampire Slayer star Sarah Michelle Gellar remembered co-star and friend Anthony Head, who played Rupert Giles on the hit series. Buffy the Vampire Slayer's David Boreanaz, James Marsters & Emma Caulfield took to social media to honor and remember the late Anthony Head. With Paramount+'s Zoe Saldaña and Nicole Kidman-starring Lioness Season 3 set for August 2nd, here's a gallery of first-look images.

El Presidente previews tonight's WWE SmackDown from Bologna! Cody's controversial win, Fatal 4-Ways, and champions collide. Viva la lucha libre, comrades!

Report: New York, California, and other U.S. states will file a lawsuit to block the planned Paramount Skydance/Warner Bros. Discovery merger. Check out a preview for the new animated series, Masters of the Universe: Tales from Eternia, including a look at the characters and more. Buffy the Vampire Slayer star Sarah Michelle Gellar remembered co-star and friend Anthony Head, who played Rupert Giles on the hit series.

Buffy the Vampire Slayer's David Boreanaz, James Marsters & Emma Caulfield took to social media to honor and remember the late Anthony Head.





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