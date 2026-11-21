Sheriff Country season two returns to CBS on December 11 with episode seven Stand Your Ground. Mickey investigates a violent assault while public pressure and new technology threaten the case. Episode eight Justice Delayed airs on December 18, featuring a murder probe involving a domestic abuse survivor. Noah Reid guest stars as Dr. Hudson Henshaw, potentially leading to an Edgewater medical spinoff.

Sheriff Country returns to CBS on Dec. 11 with S02E07"Stand Your Ground," and the first trailer is now here. In Sheriff Country S02E07, Mickey probes a brutal assault as public pressure and new tech threaten the case.

Sheriff Country S02E08"Justice Delayed" hits Dec. 18, with Mickey and Cassidy pulled into a murder probe. Noah Reid guest-stars as Dr. Hudson"Hud" Henshaw, with CBS eyeing an Edgewater medical spinoff if it clicks. We know! We know!

Also read Sheriff Country Season 2 Hiatus: CBS Schedule Changes And Return Date

The combination of college basketball and the holidays is doing serious damage to CBS's Friday night lineup – but hope is on the horizon once December hits. To that end, we have a look at the official overview and trailer for the December 11th episode ofS02E07:"Stand Your Ground," as well as the official overview and image gallery for December 18th's S02E08:"Justice Delayed" – and that's all waiting for you below: – Mickey investigates a violent assault that rattles the community while mounting public pressure and a controversial new technology threaten to derail the case, and Cassidy is forced to confront a dangerous chapter from her past.

Written by– When a domestic abuse survivor becomes the prime suspect in a shocking murder, Mickey must navigate mounting political pressure and conflicting loyalties as Cassidy fights to ensure the investigation reveals the truth. Written byPhoto: Darren Goldstein/CBS ©2026 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. Photo: Sergei Bachlakov/CBS ©2026 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. Photo: Darren Goldstein/CBS ©2026 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. Photo: Darren Goldstein/CBS ©2026 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. Reid plays Dr. Hudson"Hud" Henshaw, Edgewater Memorial Hospital's Chief of Emergency Medicine, during the episode, and would continue as the lead in the Edgewater-set spinoff series if CBS gives it the green light.

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Charming and quick-witted, but rough-around-the-edges, Hud was born and raised in the outlaw hinterland known as Deadwater. He is the proud son of convicted felons, yet refused to take the family's drug money to pay for medical school. He is a passionate doctor who embodies his oath to 'first do no harm,' yet is not one to shy away from a good bar fight.

A man deeply committed to the community he grew up in, he is a restless soul allServing as Television Editor since 2018, Ray began five years earlier as a contributing writer/photographer before being brought onto the core BC team in 2017. Lanterns: Aaron Pierre Had"Beautiful Relationship" with Gunn & Safran Lanterns star Aaron Pierre on his time working with DC Studios' James Gunn & Peter Safran, and possibly being edited out of Man of Tomorrow.

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