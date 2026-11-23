CBS saw series highs for both 'Sheriff Country' and 'Cupertino' the first week of November

Steven Spielberg To Helm ‘Heart In Winter’ With Jessie Buckley, Cillian Murphy & Mark Rylance; Paul Thomas Anderson Scripting For Focus"No Way In" -- CBS Original Series Sheriff Country, scheduled to air on Friday, Nov. 6 , on the CBS Television Network.

Pictured : Kevin Alejandro as Manny Perez and Morena Baccarin as Sheriff Mickey Fox.in early November, up around 4% year-over-year for the fifth week of the broadcast season with an average of 7.66 million viewers after seven days of multiplatform viewing, per Nielsen Big Data + Panel.leading the pack at 11 million viewers. Not only was that the No. 1 series of the week, it was a 27% increase from a year ago.has managed to sustain plenty of momentum since it premiered last year.

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Season 1 grew for six straight weeks and ended with a series high, and then the Season 2 premiere set another audience record that has since been broken three more times. Fire Countrygot two original episodes during this interval, the second of which aired on Sunday, November 8, in order to bring exposure to the new series and prepare audience for when it takes over Sunday nights full time in the spring to make room on Thursdays for, managed 8.3 million viewers in seven days, up 67% from its live + same-day audience of 4.9 million.

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That’s after Thursday night’s episode averaged 7.4 million viewers.grew 111% from its L+SD viewership to 7.4 million.lineup was pre-empted with election coverage. That makes it all the more impressive that CBS is still able to pull off so many Top 20 shows and suggests that audiences are willing to hunt them down to find them. , up 16% and 17%, respectively, over the equivalent episode last season.

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