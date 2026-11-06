Sheriff: Citibank gunman threatened company over $2,500 debt before deadly attack

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office identified the gunman as Jacob Pearson, 35, of Orlando.

A Florida gunman who threatened Citibank over a roughly $2,500 debt killed an employee and injured four others at the company’s Tampa campus before a security guard confronted him and stopped the attack, authorities say.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office identified the gunman as Jacob Pearson, 35, of Orlando. Sheriff Chad Chronister said Pearson died at Tampa General Hospital after being shot by the security officer. Pearson had no criminal record, was married and had a 7-year-old child, Chronister said.

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A Florida gunman who threatened Citibank over a roughly $2,500 debt killed an employee and injured four others at the company’s Tampa campus before a security guard confronted him and stopped the attack, authorities say.after being shot by the security officer. Pearson had no criminal record, was married and had a 7-year-old child, Chronister said. About 9 a.m. the day of the shooting, Pearson called a law office contracted by Citibank for debt collection.

He was angry about receiving a court summons over a delinquent payment of about $2,500 and threatened to go to the company’s offices with an AR-15 rifle and a bulletproof vest unless the case was canceled, The law office alerted Citibank’s head of security, who contacted Orlando police and asked officers to check on Pearson. Officers went to his home but learned from his wife that he had left.

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Citibank’s security chief then contacted the sheriff’s office, which sent a supervisor and a deputy to the campus. As the supervisor coordinated with Citibank security, he heard gunshots. Chronister said Pearson crashed through a gate, got out of his car with a rifle and shot Leanne Selman, the first employee he encountered. The rifle malfunctioned, and Pearson returned to his car for a handgun, Chronister said.

Selman, 41, of Palm Harbor, had worked at Citibank for nine years and was a learning adviser for Citi Security and Investigative Services, according to the sheriff’s office. Selman, 41, of Palm Harbor, had worked at Citibank for nine years and was a learning adviser for Citi Security and Investigative Services, according to the sheriff’s office.

Pearson then entered the cafeteria and continued toward the building, where he encountered John Fraley, 38, a Citibank security officer and vice president of operations. Fraley, a Marine Corps veteran, took cover in a men’s restroom and fired at Pearson, striking him five times, Chronister said.

“John Fraley confronted this suspect and is a hero, plain and simple. In a moment when most people would run away from danger, this guard ran toward it and stopped the threat within minutes of the first shots being fired,” Chronister said.

“With more than 3,200 people on that campus, there is no doubt that these quick and courageous actions saved lives. We are deeply grateful to the entire Citibank security team for their training, their preparedness, and their bravery under unimaginable pressure. ”“This was targeted. He targeted Citibank employees yesterday, holding them responsible for his debt,” he said.

Selman, 41, of Palm Harbor, had worked at Citibank for nine years and was a learning adviser for Citi Security and Investigative Services, according to the sheriff’s office.

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“Our hearts are broken for Selman's family, friends, and coworkers. She went to work yesterday like any other day and never came home,” Chronister said.

“There is no justification for this cowardly act of senseless violence that has left a family and a community heartbroken. ” Four other people went to Tampa General Hospital during the evacuation. Chronister said they included two people with minor injuries, a pregnant employee taken as a precaution, and a man experiencing chest pain. All four were released.

Citibank said it is focused on supporting Selman’s family and its Tampa employees, many of whom witnessed the shooting or were evacuated. The sheriff’s office returned the campus to Citibank leadership early the following morning.

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