Sheridan Smith sports auburn hair and a gold gown at the International Emmys in New York, nominated for her role in ITV drama I Fought the Law.

Actress Sheridan Smith unveiled a striking new aesthetic at the International Emmy Awards in New York City on Monday, capturing attention on the red carpet with a bold departure from her signature style. The forty-five-year-old performer traded her customary platinum blonde cropped hairstyle for a vibrant auburn hue, marking a significant visual shift for the television star.

Smith Makes Style Statement In Gold Gown

Smith arrived at the star-studded ceremony wearing a shimmering gold gown, opting for a braless look that drew immediate notice from photographers and attendees alike. This glamorous entrance preceded the formal awards ceremony, where Smith is positioned as a top contender for a prestigious industry honor. She shared behind-the-scenes glimpses of her preparation earlier in the day on her Instagram Story, posting photos of herself applying a face mask with the caption 'The glamour of getting myself ready,' offering fans a candid look at her pre-event routine.

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Nominated For I Fought The Law Performance

Smith is currently nominated for Best Performance By An Actress for her portrayal of Ann Ming in the ITV drama I Fought the Law. The four-part miniseries dramatizes the true story of a mother who campaigned relentlessly for justice after the murder of her daughter Julie, while also fighting to change the double jeopardy law. Her nomination places her alongside other notable contenders in the category, including Mona Mina Leon, Bárbara Mori, and Park Ji-hyun, highlighting the competitive nature of the international awards.

BBC Drama The Cage Cancelled After One Series

Despite the celebratory nature of the awards evening, Smith faces professional challenges regarding her previous BBC One series, The Cage, which was axed earlier this year after just a single run. The five-part crime drama, which premiered on April 26, attracted three million viewers who praised the writing and performances, yet the network decided not to renew it. A source indicated that while viewers were invested in the storyline featuring casino workers Leanne and Matty, the BBC needed to clear space for new dramas.

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Future Projects And Past Cancelled Shows

Smith's history includes several other cancelled series such as The 7:39, Cleaning Up, and The Castaways, suggesting a pattern of one-off productions that did not secure second seasons. Her West End musical Opening Night also faced early cancellation in 2024, ending on May 18 at the Gielgud Theatre due to poor reviews and financial pressures. Producers cited a challenging landscape and admitted the production 'may not have had the life we had hoped for,' despite Smith's public appeals for audience support.

Upcoming Work From Writing Team And Producers

Although The Cage has ended, the creative forces behind it are moving forward with new projects. Writer Tony Schumacher, who penned the series, is set to contribute to future works, with the production team Element Pictures confirmed to be developing series two of Nightsleeper and a new David Nicholls series titled You Are Here. A BBC spokesman expressed gratitude to Schumacher and the cast, acknowledging the powerful impact of Leanne and Matty's story on the audience.