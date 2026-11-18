Juicy ground meat baked under a lid of mashed potatoes is what characterizes this comforting recipe from the British Isles.

Juicy ground meat baked under a lid of mashed potatoes is what characterizes this comforting recipe from the British Isles. Using lamb makes it shepherd’s pie, beef makes it cottage pie and poultry, well, it’s delicious if not traditionally designated.

Filled with carrots and peas, and topped with grated cheese, this hearty casserole travels and reheats well, making it a welcome addition to a potluck, or to bring to someone hungry who may be laid up for a while. This will sustain them. If you don’t want to bake this in a skillet, pour the meat mixture into a casserole, gratin dish or 9- by 13-inch pan and then top with the potatoes.

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This is the move if you’re bringing this to a potluck or just need your skillet for something else. To make a vegetarian version, in Step 4, after sautéing the onion and carrot, add an additional 2 tablespoons of butter or olive oil to the skillet. Stir in 8 ounces chopped mushrooms and cook until the mushrooms’ liquids evaporate and they begin to caramelize, 10 to 15 minutes.

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Stir in 1½ cups tofu crumbles or cooked French green lentils in place of the ground meat. Proceed with the recipe as directed. For tangier mashed potatoes, use yogurt, buttermilk, sour cream or goat cheese in place of all or some of the milk or half-and-half . Or make them extra cheesy by folding in 1 cup grated cheddar cheese, the sharper the better.

You can substitute up to half the potatoes for mashing with other root or hardy vegetables — parsnip, rutabaga, turnip, winter squash. You can also smash in leftover steamed or roasted cauliflower.