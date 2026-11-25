China launched Shenzhou-24 carrying Muhammad Zeeshan Ali, the first Pakistani astronaut, to the Tiangong space station for one week of scientific experiments.

China has successfully launched the Shenzhou-24 crewed space mission, marking a historic milestone as it carries the first Pakistan i national into Earth's orbit. The spacecraft lifted off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre in north-western China, initiating a journey that will see Muhammad Zeeshan Ali become the first foreign astronaut to visit China's Tiangong space station.

Shenzhou-24 Crew Composition and Mission Details

The three-member crew assigned to the Shenzhou-24 mission includes Pakistani fighter pilot Muhammad Zeeshan Ali, who will serve as a payload specialist. He is joined by Chinese mission commander Tang Hongbo and flight engineer Wu Yi, forming an international team dedicated to advancing space research and bilateral cooperation. This specific crew arrangement underscores the deepening space partnership between the two nations.

Also read Pakistani Astronaut Muhammad Zeeshan Ali Launches on Shenzhou-24 to Join China's Tiangong Station

Ali, who is 40 years old, will spend approximately one week aboard the orbital station. During his stay, he will conduct a series of scientific experiments designed to benefit both Pakistan and China. The mission is scheduled to conclude with the crew returning to Earth aboard the Shenzhou-23 spacecraft, completing a continuous rotation of visits to the station.

Agreement Origin and Astronaut Training Process

The presence of Muhammad Zeeshan Ali on this mission is the direct result of a bilateral space cooperation agreement signed by China and Pakistan in February 2025. This accord established the framework for selecting and preparing Pakistani astronauts for future spaceflights, solidifying a new era of collaborative space exploration. The selection process was rigorous, with Ali ultimately chosen to represent Pakistan on this inaugural flight.

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Before embarking on the Shenzhou-24 mission, Ali and fellow astronaut candidate Khurram Daud underwent seven months of intensive training in China. This comprehensive preparation involved mastering complex spacecraft systems, conducting microgravity experiments, and adapting to the unique physical demands of spaceflight. The training ensured that Ali was fully prepared to execute his duties as a payload specialist during the brief but critical orbital stay.

Distinguishing Features of First Pakistani in Orbit

While Pakistani adventurer Namira Salim reached suborbital space on a commercial Virgin Galactic flight in October 2023, Muhammad Zeeshan Ali is the first Pakistani national to enter Earth's orbit. This distinction highlights the difference between suborbital tourism and orbital spaceflight, with the latter requiring sustained operation in a permanent space station environment. Ali's journey represents a significant achievement for Pakistan's space ambitions.

The Tiangong space station, which completed its basic three-module configuration in November 2022, has maintained a permanent crewed presence in low Earth orbit since then. This continuous presence allows for long-term scientific research and serves as a platform for international collaboration. The arrival of the Shenzhou-24 crew adds to the station's growing history of hosting diverse international crews.

Global Context and Space Industry Milestones

Amidst these developments, other major space events continue to shape the global industry. SpaceX recently caught its Starship after a 22-hour orbital flight, achieving a major reusability milestone that could revolutionize launch economics. These concurrent advancements highlight the rapid pace of innovation and the increasing accessibility of space for various nations and private entities.

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The successful launch of Shenzhou-24 reinforces China's position as a leading player in human spaceflight. The inclusion of an international crew member demonstrates Beijing's strategy to expand its space diplomacy and foster goodwill through scientific collaboration. As the crew begins their work on Tiangong, the international community watches closely for the results of their experiments and the future implications of this partnership.