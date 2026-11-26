Shengwei Dai is the 2026 Black and White Photographer of the Year, winning €1,500 for his image of a man jumping between trains. See the other winners and finalists.

The 2026 Black and White Photo Awards have announced Shengwei Dai as the absolute winner, securing the prestigious title of Black and White Photographer of the Year. Dai captured the grand prize, which includes a cash award of €1,500, marking the largest monetary award in the competition's entire history.

Dai's winning photograph, titled Bishwa Ijtema 2, depicts a man leaping dynamically between two trains while dozens of onlookers watch from the carriages' windows and roofs. The image was selected from a global pool of entries that represented a diverse array of scenes, ranging from the English coast to the volcanic mountains of Guatemala.

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Competition Structure and Global Scope

The fifth edition of this international photography competition recognized artistic excellence across six distinct categories. These categories were designed to highlight the expressive power of monochrome imagery, accepting submissions that covered landscapes, urban environments, portraits, and wildlife.

The judging panel reviewed hundreds of entries to determine the winners, prioritizing technical mastery, emotional resonance, and the effective use of black and white contrast. The breadth of the selected images demonstrated the versatility of the medium in capturing both intimate human moments and expansive natural phenomena.

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Absolute Winner and Portrait Category Details

Shengwei Dai's Bishwa Ijtema 2 stands out as the defining image of the 2026 awards, earning the title of Absolute Winner. The photograph's narrative tension and composition set a high standard for the competition.

In the portrait category, Happy Mukherjee took the top prize for Behind the Silence. This image portrays a young girl gazing outward through a pane of glass while mysterious hands press against it from the other side, creating a compelling visual narrative of isolation or connection.

Landscape and Urban Photography Highlights

Urban photography was represented by Lloyd Lane, who won the open theme category with Convergence. Taken at Brighton Palace Pier in England, the photograph captures a murmuration of starlings sweeping across the pier, showcasing the interplay between natural movement and architectural structure.

Francisco Cortes Arias received a bronze mention in the landscape category for El vocán de fuego. The image depicts the Fuego volcano in Guatemala erupting beneath a star-filled sky, highlighting the explosive energy of the event against a serene backdrop.

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Additional Winners and Finalists Recognized

Other notable winners included Mohammad Mirza, who won the Fauna and Flora category with Silent Majesty, and Jie Fischer, who took the landscape category prize with Flamingo in Flight2. Srikanth Santhinathan received a Golden Mention for The Last Titans, which features horse riders navigating rolling hills.

The awards also highlighted regional diversity, with Qing Shen winning for Urban Landscape 7 in Suzhou, China, and Caterina Romeo receiving a Silver Mention for her portrait of an elderly woman from the Indigenous Samburu community in Kenya. These recognitions underscore the global reach and inclusive nature of the Black and White Photo Awards 2026.