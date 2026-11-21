Photographer Shengwei Dai is the 2026 Black and White Photographer of the Year. The awards covered six categories including a new Open Theme, with winners receiving cash prizes and global recognition.

Shengwei Dai has secured the prestigious title of Black and White Photographer of the Year at the Black and White Photo Awards 2026. The international competition recognized exceptional talent across six distinct photographic disciplines, with Dai capturing the top honor for a striking image that demonstrates high skill and dramatic tension.

The winning photograph features a man in mid-air, jumping between two moving trains while dozens of passengers watch from the sides. This moment of intense action was selected by the jury as the best entry among all submissions, earning Dai the primary title of the 2026 edition. The image stands out for its timing and composition, highlighting the dynamic possibilities of monochrome photography.

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Category Winners And New Open Theme

Besides the overall victory, the competition judges selected winners across six specific categories: Architecture, Fauna and Flora, Landscape, Portrait, Street, and the new Open Theme. The introduction of the Open Theme marks a strategic shift to encourage creativity that falls outside traditional boundaries. According to the Black and White Photo Awards, this new category is designed to welcome photographs that use artistic, narrative, or conceptual approaches which do not fit neatly into any of the established disciplines.

Each of the six categories featured Golden, Silver, and Bronze mentions, which serve as runner-up and honorable mention distinctions for participants. Winners in each category received a cash prize of €200. This structure allows the organization to recognize a broader range of talent while maintaining a clear hierarchy of excellence. The inclusion of the Open Theme provides a vital outlet for experimental work that challenges conventional genre definitions.

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Fauna And Flora Landscape Competition Results

In the Fauna and Flora category, the top spot was taken by an image capturing a white rhinoceros emerging through the mist and trees in Kenya's Solio Reserve. Solio Reserve is a private wildlife sanctuary, and the photograph highlights the animal's presence in its natural habitat with clarity and atmosphere. The image emphasizes the texture of the environment and the majestic nature of the rhinoceros.

The Landscape category was won by a nearly abstract aerial shot taken from a top-down perspective. The photo features a flock of flying flamingos set against a high-contrast, pattern-filled terrain. This perspective transforms a natural scene into a graphic composition, demonstrating how aerial photography can reveal geometric patterns in wildlife movements. The stark contrast between the birds and the ground creates a visually striking effect.

Street Photography And Future Editions

Chongfeng Wu won the Street category with a quiet pastoral shot, contrasting with the typical urban environments found in most street photography. Wu's image brings a sense of calm to a genre often defined by chaos and city life. This choice underscores the diversity of approaches within street photography and the ability of monochrome to capture mood in rural settings.

The Black and White Photo Awards has already announced details for its sixth annual competition. The 2027 event is scheduled to begin accepting entries on January 1. This forward-looking announcement ensures continuity for photographers who wish to submit their work. The organization continues to build its reputation as a premier venue for monochrome artistic expression.