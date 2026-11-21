Shemar Robinson pleaded guilty to causing grievous bodily harm to a police officer at Dollis Hill Station. He faces sentencing at Harrow Crown Court after admitting to the violent assault and drug possession charges.

Shemar Robinson, a twenty-four-year-old man with no fixed address, has pleaded guilty to causing grievous bodily harm to a police officer at Dollis Hill Station in north London. The violent incident occurred on Thursday when Robinson punched a police constable in the face after being challenged for fare evasion. The attacker has been remanded in custody and awaits sentencing at Harrow Crown Court.

Robinson attacked the officer after the constable intervened as he pushed through the ticket barriers at the station. The force of the blow left the officer with significant facial injuries requiring hospital treatment for stitches. Medical professionals have warned that the assault may result in permanent scarring for the victim.

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Body camera footage captured the moment Robinson struck the officer, causing visible blood splatter on the station floor and his stab-proof vest. The attacker displayed visible teeth marks on his fist, indicating the intensity of the physical struggle. He was subsequently threatened with a taser and arrested at the scene.

Following his arrest, Robinson was recorded laughing during his police interview. He explicitly stated that he should have hit the officer harder and expressed no remorse for his actions. Robinson also mentioned that he would repeat the assault if given the chance.

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He appeared proud of the injuries inflicted on the officer, specifically referencing the teeth marks on his knuckles. This behavior was noted by authorities as a clear indicator of his disregard for the safety of emergency workers performing their duties.

Robinson has a documented history of violence against law enforcement. This marks his third arrest for attacking police officers since the start of the year. He has also been arrested four times previously for causing criminal damage to police vehicles.

He was charged on Friday with causing grievous bodily harm, assault of an emergency worker, and possession of a class B drug. Robinson appeared at Willesden Magistrates' Court the same day and entered guilty pleas for all charges. He was remanded in custody pending further proceedings.

Robinson will be sentenced at Harrow Crown Court on a date to be determined later. Detective Chief Superintendent Luke Williams, who leads policing in the area, condemned the attack as a violent assault committed simply for doing his job.

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Williams highlighted the bravery of the officer, who was injured for the second time in one week. Senior officers have thanked the victim for his resilience and commitment to returning to frontline duties despite his injuries. The Met Police emphasized the recurring challenge of dealing with individuals who reoffend after being bailed.