Shelter-in-place order activated in Juab County due to search for possibly armed suspect near Mona

A shelter-in-place order was activated in Juab County as authorities searched for a possibly armed suspect near Mona. Deputies and Utah Highway Patrol troopers responded to the area near Interstate 15. Residents were asked to shelter in place and call 911 if they see suspicious activity. The suspect was reportedly violent and threatening people with scissors in a domestic dispute.

A shelter-in-place order was activated in Juab County due to search for possibly armed suspect near Mona . Officials with the Juab County Sheriff’s Office posted on their Nixle emergency alert system about police activity near Interstate 15 about two miles north of the Mona interchange.

According to the alert, deputies and troopers from the Utah Highway Patrol were called out to the area. Members of the public were asked to avoid the area. Residents were asked to shelter in place and call 911 emergency dispatchers if they witness any suspicious activity. The Summit County Sheriff's Office said they got a call about a man being violent and threatening people with scissors, which stemmed from a domestic dispute.

WhA crash closed the northbound lanes of Mountain View Corridor at Rosecrest Road in Herriman. Officials estimated the road would remain closed until about 3:45 p.The Utah Department of Health and Human Services issued a notice of emergency agency action to Provo Canyon School after an assault occurred between two clientsA man accused of killing the President and CEO of Lifetime Products,Richard David Hendrickson, and his daughter, Sally, was sentenced to prison.

Michael John LoIt has been one year since Utah mother Stephanie Coleman has held her daughter.16-year-old Kylie Arellano was last seen on May 29, 2025 in Garden City, Utah. A





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Shelter-In-Place Juab County Armed Suspect Mona Police Activity

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