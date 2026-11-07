Shelter in Place Lifted After 12-Hour Standoff in Salt Lake City

Police lifted a shelter-in-place order 12 hours after officers responded to a barricaded man at a Salt Lake City home where shots were allegedly fired. The suspect was taken into custody and charged, ending the standoff that disrupted the neighborhood and closed nearby roads.

A shelter in place was lifted 12 hours after shots were allegedly fired inside a Salt Lake City home. Police said the suspect was taken into custody facing several charges.

A shelter in place was lifted 12 hours after shots were allegedly fired inside a Salt Lake City home. Police said the suspect was taken into custody facing several charges. Officers were called to a home near 900 S 1900 E where a man had barricaded himself inside Friday night, according to the Salt Lake City Police Department.

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Police issued a shelter in place order for homes within a half-mile radius at about 6 p.m. as they worked to get to the suspect to safely surrender. Roads were also closed in the area. The shelter in place was lifted 12 hours later around 6 a.m. after police took the barricaded suspect into custody. A KUTV photographer witnessed the handcuffed man placed in an ambulance.

It is unclear at this time if the suspect was injured during the incident. Salt Lake City police asked residents within a half-mile of 900 South and 1900 East to shelter in place as officers responded to a man barricaded inside a home.

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