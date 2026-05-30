Shelter-in-place issued as police search for suspect near Mona

A Shelter-in-Place order was issued early Saturday morning as police attempted to locate a potentially armed suspect.

MONA, Utah — A Shelter-in-Place order was issued early Saturday morning as police attempted to locate a potentially armed suspect. According to a press release from Nephi City Police on Facebook, the alert was issued via the NIXLE emergency notification system around 3:30 a.m. The alert itself says officers with Utah Highway Patrol and the Juab County Sheriff's Office were attempting to locate a suspect that was possibly armed and considered dangerous.

The area of the search was I-15 northbound approximately three miles north of Mona. In a follow up post to Facebook, Nephi City Police says the alert was lifted around 7:30 a.m. In a press released posted later in the morning, Utah Highway Patrol says the incident began around 2:40 a.m., after a trooper initiated a traffic stop on I-15 approximately five miles south of Nephi. The vehicle fled, reaching speeds near 100 miles-per-hour.

During the pursuit, the suspect, Curtis Heisler, 41, from Arizona, called dispatch and threatened to shoot at officers with a gun. A Juab County Deputy later deployed tire spikes, with the vehicle crashing into a center median three miles north of Mona, where he fled on foot. At time of reporting, Heisler, a known fugitive gang member, is still at large and considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with any information is urged to call 911.

This is a developing story. FOX 13 News will provide updates as we learn more. Recent Northern Utah Stories





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