Shelly Headen Wins NC House Seat After Party Repudiation

Shelly Headen defeats John Blust in a tight North Carolina election despite losing party support over controversial social media posts.

Democrat Shelly Headen defeated incumbent Republican John Blust in the North Carolina House District 62 race in Guilford County on Tuesday. The victory occurred just weeks after her own party withdrew all support due to inflammatory online comments she made. Unofficial results show Headen winning by a razor-thin margin of 233 votes, ending more than two decades of Republican control over the seat.

Core Election Details and Margin

State Board of Elections data confirms Headen received 21,367 votes, which accounts for 50.27 percent of the total. Blust received 21,134 votes, representing 49.73 percent of the vote share. This difference of 233 votes translates to a lead of approximately 0.5 percent. Because the margin is less than 1 percent of the votes cast, state law permits Blust to request an automatic recount if he chooses to proceed with the challenge.

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Background on Controversial Social Media Posts

The campaign was dominated by posts from Headen's social media accounts that resurfaced in early September. An August 23, 2024 post on her X account @shelly_headen read, "Ready for the MAGAs to die off!!" Headen has since denied owning that specific X account. Another comment from March 4, 2025, allegedly posted on Facebook, suggested an attack on US soil in Alabama or Louisiana where she claimed "stupid people live." Additionally, Republicans circulated an image from a visit to the Dachau concentration camp memorial with a caption stating, "This is where Trump supporters belong." Headen told the Greensboro News & Record she did not post the image and believes the caption was edited onto a real photo.

Democratic Party Withdrawal of Support

The North Carolina House Democratic Caucus and the Guilford County Democratic Party both formally withdrew their backing of Headen on September 11. The state caucus called the comments "unacceptable" and condemned them without qualification. The county party issued a stronger statement, declaring that language referencing concentration camps or invoking political violence was "completely indefensible." They withdrew all financial, operational, and organizational support from her campaign. Democrats could not remove her name from the ballot because state law bars party nominees from withdrawing after absentee ballots begin going out on September 4.

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Republican Response and Recount Timeline

Republican House Speaker Destin Hall condemned the posts on X, stating that a candidate backed by Josh Stein and House Democratic Leadership was calling for an attack on American soil. John Blust has the opportunity to request a recount. He must submit a written request to the Guilford County Board of Elections by 5 p.m. on November 16. This deadline falls on the first business day after the county finalizes its count on November 13. Newsweek contacted Blust regarding his intentions but did not receive a response before publication.

Broader Political Impact in North Carolina

Headen's victory occurred against a backdrop of significant Democratic gains across the state. Governor-elect Roy Cooper, who was the Democratic governor during the 2023 redistricting, had criticized the Republican-led legislative maps as "gerrymandering on steroids." Cooper won his Senate race with 58.66 percent of the vote against Michael Whatley. In the legislature, Democrats flipped more than 16 Republican-held seats in the state House and four in the state Senate. This shift gives Democrats their first state House majority since 2010. Headen told the Carolina Public Press she had initially planned to decline the seat if elected but had since changed her mind and apologized.