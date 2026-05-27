Sheinelle Jones: When grief becomes ‘too much’

‘Today’ show co-host Sheinelle Jones lost her grandmother seven months after her husband, Uche Ojeh, died from glioblastoma. She shares with Anderson Cooper why she feels she hasn’t “truly grieved” her grandmother yet. Watch the conversation at cnn.com/allthereis or wherever you get your podcasts.

‘Today’ show co-host Sheinelle Jones lost her grandmother seven months after her husband, Uche Ojeh, died from glioblastoma. She shares with Anderson Cooper why she feels she hasn’t “truly grieved” her grandmother yet.

Watch the conversation at Watch the conversation at“Alpine divorce” went viral after women shared stories of being abandoned on hikes by their partner, with some facing life-threatening consequences. Ferrari unveiled its first all-electric car with a whopping price tag of $640,000.

The announcement comes as its competitors, such as Porsche and Lamborghini, are scaling back EV production due to weak demand. A judge in the Dominican Republic ruled on Monday that Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco will not serve prison time after finding him criminally responsible for the sexual and psychological abuse of a minor. Air New Zealand is hoping to revolutionize sleep comfort on long-haul flights by introducing bunk beds to economy. CNN's Lilit Marcus reports.

Drone shows scheduled to take place during Sydney’s “Vivid Sydney” festival have been cancelled after drones fell from the sky during a performance on Monday evening. K-pop dominated the American Music Awards in Las Vegas last night, with BTS winning artist of the year and “Golden,” — a song from “KPop Demon Hunters” — winning song of the year.

As the French major tennis tournament, Roland Garros, begins full swing, CNN’s Melissa Bell reports on the origins of tennis’ scoring system.





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