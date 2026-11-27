Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum criticized the DEA for establishing secure tip lines in Mexico, calling it foreign interference and urging the US to focus on its own domestic drug crisis first.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum issued a sharp rebuke of the United States Drug Enforcement Administration for establishing secure tip lines in Mexico, labeling the initiative as an act of foreign interference that oversteps diplomatic boundaries. During her morning news conference, Sheinbaum expressed her profound displeasure with the US agency's decision to promote channels where individuals can report information on terrorist drug cartels and the politicians who protect them, demanding that American officials focus on their own domestic issues.

President Calls US Action Diplomatic Overreach

Sheinbaum explicitly told the DEA to step back from operations within Mexican territory, arguing that the United States has a significant enough drug problem domestically to warrant all its available resources without devoting them to other countries. The Mexican president failed to acknowledge that a large majority of the drugs that enter the United States come through Mexico, while also ignoring the long documented history of top government officials protecting drug cartels within her own nation.

Also read Mexico files formal complaint to US over DEA tip line

DEA Promises Confidentiality for Informants

In their official message, the DEA stated that the tips and the tipsters would be handled with a high level of confidentiality, aiming to encourage citizens to report on organized crime networks without fear of retaliation. Sheinbaum challenged this approach by questioning whether the United States would accept a similar counter-operation from Mexico, suggesting that if the Citizens Security and Protection Secretariat opened a WhatsApp line for denouncing public corruption in the United States, the US government would naturally view it as an infringement.

Debate Over Enforcement Priorities and Transparency

The Mexican president argued that the DEA has a lot to do in their country first, claiming that the agency should primarily be investigating the corruption tied to organized crime or what they call foreign terrorist groups. Sheinbaum claimed that her country constantly publicizes arrests and seizures carried out by Mexican authorities, asserting that the United States does not demonstrate the same level of transparency or reciprocity in its own law enforcement reporting.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mexico Insists on Domestic Jurisdiction

Sheinbaum further emphasized that relevant and reciprocal questions must be asked regarding what the United States is doing within its own borders, pointing out that there is now a telephone line for Mexicans to report the DEA within the United States for actions taking place in Mexico. She stated that Mexico has a Prosecutor's Office here and the Secretariat of Security operates here, concluding that American agencies should pay attention to their side of the border rather than intervening in Mexican internal affairs.

Call for US Focus on Internal Corruption

The president reiterated that the Secretariat of Security operates here within Mexico, reinforcing the stance that local agencies are fully capable of handling domestic security matters without external assistance. She demanded that the United States address the corruption tied to organized crime within its own jurisdiction first, maintaining that the establishment of these tip lines is an unnecessary and intrusive move that disregards the sovereignty and enforcement capabilities of the Mexican state.