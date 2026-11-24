Shein will pay up to $100 million to settle Federal Trade Commission allegations that it misled consumers about shipping times, product reviews, product origins and customer service.

Fast-fashion retailer Shein has agreed to pay up to $100 million to settle Federal Trade Commission allegations that it misled consumers about shipping times, product reviews, product origins and customer service.

The FTC announced the settlement Tuesday and said the funds will go toward reimbursing consumers harmed by the company's actions. The agency alleged in federal court in California that Shein broke consumer-protection laws by misrepresenting where some of its goods came from.

Also read FTC wants to fine online fast-fashion giant Shien for $100 million

Shein Misrepresented Product Origins And Reviews

For example, cotton that Shein represented as U.S.-grown was found to originate from China, and cotton used in at least some of its products could not be traced to any country of origin at all. The FTC also alleged that Shein illegally screened customer reviews and provided shoddy customer service.

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The agency described a system to allegedly censor negative reviews as malicious, citing as an example one review saying a jewelry product stained a customer's skin and had an odor that gave the wearer a headache. Shein lacked a customer service number for years, and only had five agents until September 2025, according to the FTC.

The agency said consumers whose orders were delayed, missing or incorrect were forced to waste time fighting with useless overseas call centers, trapped in endless chats, or unresponsive chatbots designed to frustrate rather than help. Christopher Mufarrige, director of the FTC's Bureau of Consumer Protection, said Shein attracted consumers with promises of affordable clothing, fast delivery and use of suppliers that earned above-average ratings on standards related to child and forced labor.

FTC Cites Malicious Censorship Of Negative Reviews

In reality, the company misled millions of consumers about its products, its suppliers and the authenticity of its customer reviews, he said. Mufarrige added that when customer service tools were turned on, they were nonresponsive or incapable of resolving problems. He said Shein's faulty customer-service practices left consumers without a meaningful way to address their problems.

Under the order, Shein will be prohibited from misrepresenting shipping and delivery times, suppressing negative product reviews, refusing to provide adequate customer service and making deceptive claims about supplier and manufacturer audits or product traceability. Shein also agreed to maintain customer service channels that provide consumers with timely and effective assistance. Shein said the agreement does not constitute an admission of liability and that it continues to disagree with aspects of the FTC's characterization of its business and compliance practices.

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Settlement Requires Improved Consumer Service Channels

The company said it agreed to add additional measures to shore up its consumer practices and compliance efforts as part of the settlement. Shein, known for $6 cardigans and $14 nightclub outfits, was founded in China in 2012 but is currently based in Singapore. It ships almost 1 million packages a day to the United States. Its appeal has been built on ultra-fast, affordable fashion delivered from China to the West in just days.

The settlement follows Shein's move to go public in September on the Hong Kong exchange. The end of de minimis tariff exemptions in the U.S. and the European Union has raised duties for low value parcels from China, including Shein's products. Higher logistics costs fueled in part by the war in Iran have also squeezed the company's low-price business model and profitability. The FTC alleged that some packages arrived weeks or months late, and returns were described as problematic.