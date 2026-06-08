Shein, Temu Face Double Squeeze From De Minimis End and Surging Jet Fuel

China's e-commerce exports fell for a fifth straight month as de minimis changes and soaring air freight costs squeeze Shein, Temu and AliExpress.

FedEx is looking to expand its presence in China by formally establishing a relationship with airline China Southern Air Logistics.fell 10.9 percent year over year in April to $9.8 billion, marking the fifth straight monthly decline for the sector, based on Luxembourg-based consultancy Trade and Transport Group’s analysis of Chinese customs data.

The dips are likely to have had an impact on the top and bottom lines of China-associated e-commerce giants including, which allowed e-commerce sellers to ship packages from China into the U.S. tax-free as long as the total value was worth $800 or less. , agreeing to a 3-euro tax on parcels from all foreign countries that will go into effect July 1. The exemption previously enforced a 150-euro minimum for sellers to ship goods duty-free.

A Reuters report indicated that the war in Iran, which sent oil prices surging in the spring months, forced sellers on the platforms to increase prices on their goods to offset the higher transportation expenses. One Shenzhen-based seller told the publication she had to raise sales prices $2 because her shipping costs per cart increased on average by $1.

Air freight rates worldwide have skyrocketed since the start of the war, with flights out of the Asia Pacific region seeing prices to the U.S. jump 36 percent year over year, according to data released Saturday by air cargo market intelligence firm WorldACD. Similarly, rates from last year to Europe leapt 39 percent.has been expanding its warehouse capacity in Europe, last month ‌opening its ⁠third warehouse in Cannock, near Birmingham in the U.K. Despite the decline in low-value shipments, China’s wider exports economy is expected to remain healthy as more companies areAccording to a Reuters poll of 32 economists, exports from the world’s second-largest economy are forecast to have risen 15 percent year-over-year ‌in dollar terms.

This would be an increase from the 14.1 percent annual growth recorded in April. China’s trade surplus is forecast to come in at $92.1 billion in May, up from $84.8 billion a month prior and from $51.3 billion in ​March.by formally establishing a relationship with airline China Southern Air Logistics.

China Southern is one of three major airlines in the country, including Air China and China Eastern Airlines, and the only one of the group that swung to profitability in 2025.and China Southern have common ground in Guangzhou, with the Chinese air carrier headquartered in the port city and both companies operating major cargo gateways at Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport . FedEx is currently expanding its hub to include a regional operations center that plans to become operational in 2027.

The completed hub would double the size of FedEx’s capacity at the airport, and triple its current sorting capacity to 25,000 packages per hour. The companies expect to focus on five key areas of collaboration, including international flight and hub connectivity, network planning, fleet resources, ground operations and digitalization. As of late 2024, FedEx said it operated more than 300 weekly international flights in and out of China.

China Southern operates 19 Boeing 777 freighters, and also manages cargo carried in the belly of its passenger planes.

“By integrating FedEx global air network resources with China Southern Air Logistics’ operational experience in both domestic and international markets, we will further enhance route connectivity and operational efficiency,” said FedEx China president Poh-Yian Koh in a statement. “Together, we will build a smarter, more agile, and more resilient air logistics ecosystem—better serving the growing cross-border logistics needs of Chinese customers and injecting new momentum into the smooth flow and development of the global supply chain.

”Ocean spot freight rates have risen at their fastest pace in nearly a year, approaching 2025 peak levels as an early shipping season tightens capacity. WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2026 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.





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