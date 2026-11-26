90 Day Fiancé star Sheila Mangubat has died of gynecological cancer at age 35. Her former fiancé David Dangerfield confirmed her passing in the Philippines, days before her 36th birthday.

Sheila Mangubat, the TLC reality television personality known for her appearance on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days , has died at the age of 35. Her former fiancé, David Dangerfield, publicly confirmed her passing on Saturday in a statement posted to Instagram. The death occurred in the Philippines just days before her 36th birthday.

Mangubat Cancer Battle and Hospitalization

Mangubat succumbed to gynecological cancer after a difficult health struggle. According to her close friend and former sign-language interpreter, Aimee Adiwang, the reality star was hospitalized four days prior to her death. Adiwang disclosed to Page Six that medical professionals initially misdiagnosed Mangubat with a simple urinary tract infection before revealing the actual cancer diagnosis.

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At the time of her hospitalization, Mangubat's teenage son, Jhonreil, informed Adiwang that his mother was experiencing circulatory failure. Her brother, Jonathan, later shared video footage of the family gathered at her deathbed. This intimate family moment was followed by a funeral service held on Sunday, for which Jonathan uploaded a memorial clip.

Dangerfield's Official Statement and Condolences

David Dangerfield, 45, broke the news to fans after receiving the update from Mangubat's family. He posted a heartfelt message on social media accompanied by a black-and-white photograph of the late star. In his statement, Dangerfield expressed that he was devastated and still processing the sudden loss. He asked fans to keep his late fiancé's son, her family, and himself in their prayers.

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Other cast members from the 90 Day Fiancé franchise also voiced their grief publicly. James Solis and Meitalia 'Tatha' Tantri Solis, who appeared on Season 6 of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way , commented on Dangerfield's post. They described the news as terrible and sad, sending prayers and love to the grieving family.

Mangubat Background and Relationship History

Originally from Cebu in the Philippines, Mangubat was a mother to one son, Jhonreil. Her public relationship with Dangerfield began in 2021 when the couple met in a Facebook group dedicated to deaf singles. They maintained a long-distance relationship before becoming engaged, a journey that featured prominently in their television series.

The couple appeared on Season 6 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days in 2023. Aimee Adiwang served as the sign-language interpreter between the two during their time on the show. Despite their public romance, the couple experienced turbulence, breaking up in October 2025 due to complications regarding Mangubat's K-1 visa. However, reports from TMZ indicated that they reconciled in June of the following year.

Family Tributes and Fan Reactions

Mangubat is survived by her son Jhonreil and several siblings. Her sister, Grace, wrote a tribute on Facebook, addressing her as a beloved sister and wishing her to fly high. Fans online speculated that the cancer may have been uterine in nature, although Dangerfield did not specify the exact type of gynecological cancer in his initial announcement.

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The outpouring of support continued with numerous fans sharing condolences. Many expressed sorrow over the news, emphasizing their sympathy for her young son. One commenter noted how much she loved her child, extending prayers specifically for Jhonreil during this difficult time. Her death marks a significant loss for fans of the franchise and her local community in Cebu.