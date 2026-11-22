Sheila Mangubat, who appeared in TLC's '90 Day Fiancé' franchise, has died. She was 35.

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“It breaks my heart to share the news from her family that Sheila passed away on Saturday in the Philippines,” Dangerfield wrote on. “I am devastated and still trying to process this loss. Please keep her son, her family, and me in your prayers. Thank you for all your love and support.

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”, having met through an online sign language group. They bonded over the fact that Sheila was hard of hearing and David is deaf, communicating primarily through ASL. David followed Sheila to the Philippines, where she lived with her mother, her father and her son Jhonreil. The season ended with Sheila accepting David’s proposal.

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