Former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina plans to return to Bangladesh on December 16, but the interim government has confirmed she will be arrested upon arrival. This marks the first specific date for her homecoming since fleeing in August 2024.

Former Bangladesh i Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has formally announced her intention to return to her home country on December 16, a date chosen specifically to coincide with the national celebration of Victory Day. This development marks a significant escalation in the ongoing political narrative surrounding her departure from power, as it represents the first time she has established a precise timeline for her homecoming since fleeing to India on August 5, 2024.

Sheikh Hasina Return Date Announcement

According to reports from the Bangladeshi news outlet "Yes," the former leader has decided on this specific date to return to Dhaka. This decision signifies a shift from previous vague statements regarding her potential return, providing a concrete target for political observers and the current administration alike. The announcement indicates that the timing is deliberate, leveraging the symbolic weight of a national holiday that commemorates the end of the 1971 war and the establishment of Bangladesh.

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Government Stance On Sheikh Hasina

The current administration in Dhaka has issued a stern and unambiguous warning regarding the consequences of this planned return. Shama Obaed Islam, the State Minister for Foreign Affairs, confirmed on Monday that Sheikh Hasina would be immediately arrested and sent to jail upon her arrival in the country. This statement serves as a direct counter to the former Prime Minister's request for a facilitated return, indicating that the interim government will not grant her any diplomatic immunity or special treatment.

Flight Arrangements With Biman Bangladesh

In an effort to manage the logistics of her potential return, Sheikh Hasina has specifically requested that the Bangladeshi government arrange her transportation from New Delhi aboard Biman Bangladesh Airlines. This request for the use of the national flag carrier highlights her preference for a state-managed travel option, potentially aiming to utilize official channels for entry. However, the foreign ministry's response suggests that such logistical arrangements will not alter the legal outcome awaiting her at the airport.

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Legal Context And Political Tensions

The backdrop to this return announcement is a severe legal and political environment. Sheikh Hasina was sentenced to death in absentia in November 2025 for crimes against humanity committed during the 2024 uprising that ended her fifteen-year rule. The current tensions have been further heightened by recent violent incidents and political unrest, particularly after Sheikh Hasina sought to obtain a new passport and other essential documents earlier this month, signaling her active preparation to travel.

Significance Of December 16 Victory Day

December 16 holds profound historical significance for Bangladesh, marking the anniversary of the 1971 surrender of Pakistani forces. This event ended a nine-month war of independence and paved the way for the creation of the nation. By selecting this date for her return, Sheikh Hasina is aligning her personal narrative with one of the country's most celebrated national milestones, a move that is likely to draw intense public and political attention to her re-entry into Bangladeshi affairs.