Sheikh Hasina Requests New Passport Ahead of Planned December Return

Sheikh Hasina has formally requested a new passport and says she will return to Bangladesh in December despite a death sentence and extradition efforts.

Sheikh Hasina, the former prime minister of Bangladesh, formally requested a new passport on Monday, signaling her intention to return after two years of political exile in December. The request comes while the Bangladeshi government continues its effort to extradite her from India, where she took refuge after fleeing the country.

Hasina led Bangladesh for 15 years before she was ousted in August 2024 following a month of large and increasingly violent public protests. She left the country as demonstrators were breaking into her official residence in Dhaka.

Also read Bangladesh's ousted leader Sheikh Hasina appeals for a new passport to return from exile

Protests, Ouster and Her Flight to India

Hasina was driven from office in August 2024 after a month of protests that ended her 15 years in power. Her departure came at the peak of the unrest, when crowds were storming the residence she occupied as prime minister.

The unrest began over a job quota law that was described as racially and politically charged. As the demonstrations grew, they became increasingly violent, and the government's response became a central point of dispute in the months that followed.

Hasina has claimed that the U.S. government masterminded the plot to drive her from office because she refused to hand over control of a strategic island in the Bay of Bengal. These claims have not been independently confirmed in the source material and remain her own allegations.

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Death Sentence and Competing Accounts of the Crackdown

Hasina was sentenced to death in absentia in November 2025 for crimes against humanity. The conviction was linked to the deaths of some 1,400 protesters during the 2024 unrest.

Prosecutors said they would seek the death penalty for Hasina because she allegedly ordered police to use lethal force against student demonstrators. They denounced her as a 'heartless criminal' who wanted to 'cling to power permanent for herself and her family.'

Hasina denounced the trial as biased and politically motivated, rejecting the verdict as a product of political interests rather than a fair legal process. Her position stands in direct opposition to the prosecution's account of events.

The UN Human Rights Committee also accused Hasina and her top officials of committing 'serious and systemic human rights violations' while attempting to control the 2024 protests. That finding adds an international dimension to the dispute over responsibility for the deaths.

Hasina's Plan to Return and Her Stated Warning

Hasina says she will return to Bangladesh in December regardless of the consequences, according to comments she gave to the Associated Press (AP) last week. She told the agency that her decision to come back has not changed.

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Hasina said that if death is her destiny, she would rather die on the soil of her own country, among her own people. She acknowledged that she may be arrested, imprisoned, tortured, or even killed when she returns, and said she is fully aware of those possibilities.

She also said she cannot spend the rest of her life watching her people suffer from a distance. Her stated motive places personal risk alongside a claim of obligation to supporters inside Bangladesh.

Awami League Losses and Government Demands for Extradition

Foreign minister Humayun Kobir said Bangladesh does not issue passports to terrorists and has asked for Hasina to be handed over. His government's position is that she should face justice in Bangladesh.

Hasina claimed that at least 20,000 members of the Awami League have been killed since she was driven from power. She also said thousands more have been arrested or driven into hiding, losing their homes and businesses. These figures come from Hasina's own account and have not been independently verified in the source material.

Kobir said that Hasina is a fugitive criminal and that Bangladesh has an active extradition treaty with India. He insisted that the government wants her handed over, making the treaty the central legal tool in the dispute.

The outcome of the passport request and the extradition demand will shape relations between Dhaka and New Delhi. Because Hasina has said she plans to return in December, the next scheduled step is her attempt to travel home, a move that could trigger arrest under the existing death sentence.