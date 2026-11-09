Sheikh Hasina Requests New Documents to Return to Bangladesh

Former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has requested a new passport and identity card from the embassy in New Delhi to facilitate her planned return to Bangladesh in December.

Former Bangladesh i Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has formally requested the issuance of a new passport and National Identity Card from Bangladesh's embassy in New Delhi. This legal maneuver is a critical prerequisite for her planned return to the South Asian nation in December, more than two years after a student-led uprising ended her two-decade rule. The request underscores her determination to overcome bureaucratic hurdles imposed by the current administration before surrendering to judicial authorities.

Legal Mechanism For Return Plans

Hasina's legal team at London-based Matrix Chambers submitted the official letter to Preeti Rahman, the acting high commissioner at the Bangladesh embassy in Delhi. The correspondence explicitly cites the need to process applications expeditiously based on her Bangladeshi nationality and obligations under international human rights instruments. This request addresses the revocation of her existing travel and identity documents by the Interim Government and other domestic authorities following her departure from power.

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The legal strategy aims to re-establish her formal identity within the Bangladeshi state apparatus. By securing a new passport and National Identity Card, Hasina intends to normalize her legal status before stepping onto Bangladeshi soil. Her aides have stated that the specific date of her return will be announced only after these administrative formalities are fully completed, making the document issuance the immediate trigger for her homecoming.

Judicial Sentencing and Political Ban

Her return plan arrives against a backdrop of severe legal challenges and political repression. Bangladesh's war-crimes court sentenced Hasina to death in November last year in her absence for ordering a deadly crackdown on the student-led uprising. She has consistently denied these charges from her self-imposed exile in India, maintaining her innocence regarding the events that led to her ouster. The death sentence represents the most significant legal obstacle to her political rehabilitation.

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Furthermore, her political influence has been systematically dismantled by the new administration. Her Awami League party, which was the largest political organization in the country before its fall, has now been banned. This prohibition prevents her from participating in formal political processes through her traditional party structure. The ban is part of a broader effort to cleanse the political landscape of her long-ruling party's influence and legacy in the post-uprising era.

Exile Colleagues and Domestic Impact

The political ramifications of Hasina's potential return extend beyond her personal legal battles. Many of her former party colleagues are currently either imprisoned or living in self-imposed exile in India and other countries. A high-profile return could galvanize remaining supporters and potentially destabilize the fragile political order that the current Interim Government is striving to establish. Her continued support among sections of the population ensures that her activities remain a focal point of domestic tension.

The prospect of her return raises the likelihood of fresh political and legal tensions in a country that has endured more than two years of upheaval. The government in Dhaka is currently focused on restoring stability and normalcy after a period of intense social and political disruption. Hasina's actions could sharpen existing political divisions and challenge the authority of the interim authorities who seized power following the uprising.

Diplomatic Relations with India

Hasina's request for documents from the New Delhi embassy also highlights the complex diplomatic dynamics between Dhaka and New Delhi. Ties between the two nations deteriorated sharply after India granted her refuge, creating diplomatic friction that has persisted throughout her exile. A formal return and the subsequent legal proceedings could either strain or improve these relations depending on how both governments manage the situation.

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The embassy in New Delhi serves as the logistical hub for her return plans, making the processing of her new documents a key diplomatic and administrative task. The Interim Government in Bangladesh must now decide how to handle the request from its former leader while managing international legal expectations. The outcome of this specific request will set a precedent for how exiled political figures are treated in the current political climate.