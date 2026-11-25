Ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina announces return from India on December 16. Bangladesh government demands extradition in handcuffs following her death sentence for crimes against humanity.

Ousted Bangladesh i Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina declared her intention to return from exile in India on December 16. This date marks the 55th anniversary of Bangladesh's victory in its war for independence. Her announcement has immediately triggered demonstrations and outbreaks of political violence across the nation.

Death Sentence and Legal Status

Sheikh Hasina was sentenced to death in absentia for crimes against humanity. This verdict follows the lethal suppression of protests that ultimately ended her rule in August 2024. She plans to challenge this judgment upon her return to Bangladesh.

Also read Bangladesh Ex-Leader Sheikh Hasina Plans Return on Victory Day

Estimates indicate that approximately 1,400 people died during the protests that removed her from power. The current government has confirmed that it intends to carry out the death sentence as soon as it can take Sheikh Hasina into custody. This legal status fundamentally changes the nature of her requested return.

Government Demands Extradition in Shackles

The current administration of Prime Minister Tarique Rahman insists that Sheikh Hasina can only return as a prisoner. They cite an extradition agreement with India as the sole legal pathway for her entry. Foreign Minister Humaiun Kobir described her request for VIP air transport as delusional.

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Humaiun Kobir labeled Sheikh Hasina a convicted criminal and a fugitive terrorist. He stated that she must return home by extradition treaty, in handcuffs, and under strict surveillance. The government rejects any notion that she should be afforded special diplomatic treatment.

Transport Dispute and Diplomatic Stance

Sheikh Hasina expects the Bangladeshi government to send a plane to New Delhi to pick her up on December 16. She argues that since the state flew her to India on August 5, 2024, it is responsible for her safe return. She views this duty as tied to the national holiday of Victory Day.

However, Information and Broadcasting Adviser Zahed Ur Rahman dismissed this claim. He doubted the sincerity of Sheikh Hasina's return plans, calling the date a political bluff. Zahed Ur Rahman emphasized that Bangladesh will discuss extradition modalities with India rather than provide free passage.

Political Impact and Future Steps

Members of Sheikh Hasina's Awami League have been demonstrating in the streets recently. These protests began after she requested a passport to return to Bangladesh last week. They argue that her party is being destabilized by foreign interests.

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The Indian government has remained cautiously noncommittal about the extradition request. Officials noted in April that they were considering the request from Dhaka but have offered no further comment. Diplomatic and economic relations with India remain stalled until Sheikh Hasina is extradited. This situation highlights the intense political polarization currently gripping Bangladesh.