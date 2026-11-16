Sheikh Hasina Vows December Return to Bangladesh Despite Capital Punishment Sentence

Ousted Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina vows to return from India in December despite a capital punishment sentence for crimes against humanity, rejecting threats of execution.

Ousted Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has announced her firm intention to return to her homeland in December, explicitly defying a capital punishment sentence imposed by the International Crimes Tribunal. Speaking from her current refuge in India, the 78-year-old former leader stated that no threat of execution would deter her from re-entering Bangladesh, the country where she previously held office for over fifteen years. This declaration comes amid heightened tensions between Dhaka and New Delhi, as Bangladesh i authorities have warned that her return could result in immediate execution.

Hasina emphasized in an email interview that she has made her decision and that the threat of death will not keep her away from her own country. The ousted prime minister fled to India in August 2024 following a student-led uprising that ended her iron-fisted rule. Since then, she has remained in hiding, avoiding the legal consequences of the violent crackdown that followed her departure. Despite being sentenced to death last November, Hasina insists that she is preparing for her return and does not wish to die, preferring to live and continue serving her nation if possible.

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The International Crimes Tribunal in Dhaka sentenced Sheikh Hasina to capital punishment for crimes against humanity related to her role in the 2024 uprising. The United Nations reported that at least 1,400 people were killed and thousands injured during the protests that toppled her government, with many deaths attributed to the security forces and supporters of her Awami League party. Hasina missed the deadline to appeal against her conviction, leaving her with no further legal recourse within the Bangladeshi judicial system to challenge the death sentence.

Bangladesh authorities have explicitly stated that Sheikh Hasina would face execution if she returns, a stance she described as contradictory after months of demands for her repatriation. Hasina pointed out that while authorities previously demanded her return, they are now more interested in threatening her than allowing it to happen. She stated, for months they have demanded my return, yet now that I am taking practical steps to come home, they appear to be more interested in threatening me than actually allowing it to happen.

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Political analysts suggest that her insistence on returning is a strategic move to remain politically relevant and retain the loyalty of her supporters. Her Awami League party, which once dominated Bangladesh politics, is currently banned, and Hasina may be counting on the government's reluctance to execute the daughter of the country's founding leader, despite the clear legal mandates. Hasina denied that her party was involved in recent petrol bomb attacks and clarified that she has applied for a Bangladeshi passport and national identity card through the country's high commission in New Delhi.

She stated that extradition is a matter between sovereign states and that India will make its own decisions based on its laws and national interests. As she prepares for her December return, Hasina continues to face other charges, including corruption allegations, which may further complicate her legal situation upon arrival in Bangladesh. Her lawyers had applied for the necessary travel documents, signaling the strongest indication yet of a possible return to the南亚 region. She added, I do not wish to die. I want to live and continue serving my country. But if death is the price I must pay for returning home, I am prepared to face it.

The geopolitical implications of her potential return are significant for India, which has stated that the extradition request is under legal review. Hasina clarified that she is not asking any country to extradite her, since she has already decided to return voluntarily. This distinction highlights the complex legal and diplomatic dance surrounding her status. The Bangladeshi interim government remains firm in its position that the sentence stands, creating a precarious scenario for the former leader.

As December approaches, the focus shifts to whether Hasina can actually board a flight to Dhaka without interception by Indian authorities or if the Bangladeshi government will enforce the death sentence immediately upon her landing. The international community is watching closely, given the UN's report on the human cost of the uprising that removed her from power. The outcome could set a precedent for how ousted leaders are handled in regions with intense political turmoil and demands for accountability.