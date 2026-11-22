Khudgarzi blends traditional Indian instruments with Western electronic flourishes.

Sheherazaad’s Khudgarzi is gorgeous, genre-defying gothic South Asian folk is the Verge’s weekend editor. He’s covered the tech industry for over 18 years and knows a thing or two about synths.

The instrumentation on Khudgarzi draws on traditional South Asian music, including Carnatic and Hindustani styles, but also dabbles in Arabic folk traditions, as well as modern Western electronic music. Trip-hop flourishes and Spaghetti Western guitar brush up against tanbur and ghatam. Sheherazaad’s stunning voice sits atop dripping percussion and seasick drones singing about the plight of “The Selfish Woman.

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” For Sheherazaad, the character of the selfish woman isn’t the villain, it’s a charge leveled at women who didn’t conform to societal norms, “. ” Even if you can’t understand most of the lyrics, the atmosphere tells the story clearly enough.

From the barely simmering anger of “Registaan” to the bleak repetition of “Qatil” and the fantastical yearning of “Zeher,”is clearly the work of a woman exploring what it means to be a woman, the lasting legacy of colonialism, and the perpetual threats of a patriarchal society.is alternately a funeral dirge and a celebration of femininity. Sheherazaad owes a lot of the album’s ability to navigate these various themes and moods to her impressive production work, top-notch mixing by J. Valleau, and the cast of over 30 “genre-chaotic” virtuosic musicians including Ria Modak, Sarathy Korwar, Jay Chakravorty, Shunya, and Qasim Naqvi.

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The instrumentation never distracts, though. It’s not showy, and all emulsifies around Sheherazaad’s vocals in a shawl that feels equal parts comforting and oppressive. Google says it’s going to shut off Google Assistant on smart speakers next year. We use vendors that may also process your information to help provide our services.

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