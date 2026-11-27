Sheffield Hallam Labour Party sparked outrage after renaming a December event 'seasonfest,' ignoring Christmas entirely. The decision draws comparisons to past political controversies over holiday naming conventions.

Sheffield Hallam Labour Party has triggered a significant public outcry after advertising a December 8 gathering as a 'seasonfest,' deliberately omitting any reference to the Christmas holiday. The local branch invited residents to purchase £5 tickets for an evening featuring craft stalls, book sales, local poetry readings, a quiz, and a tombola. This branding choice has drawn sharp criticism from opponents who view the erasure of the word Christmas as an unnecessary act of political correctness.

The Core Event Details and Public Reaction

The Sheffield Hallam branch announced the event with a specific focus on community activities rather than religious or traditional holiday markers. The advertised itinerary includes entertainment such as readings from local poets and a festive quiz, alongside goods from craft and book stalls. A tombola was also listed as a key attraction for attendees. Despite the inclusive nature of the activities, the decision to remove the term Christmas from the promotion has led to widespread mockery on social media platforms.

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Conservative sources have heavily criticized the naming convention, with one spokesperson telling the Mail that the event includes mince pies and carols but stops short of using the C-word. The commentator suggested that the omission is absurd, joking that next year the party might rename Santa Claus a 'seasonal delivery operative.' This reaction highlights the sensitivity surrounding how traditional holidays are acknowledged by political groups in local governance.

Historical Precedents and Political Controversies

This incident is not isolated, as Labour has a documented history of sparking rows over the naming of yuletide events. A notable example occurred in 1997 when Birmingham Council was accused of attempting to rebrand Christmas with its 'Winterval' celebration. Church of England leaders in Birmingham strongly criticized the usage, with one local Archdeacon describing it as a totally unnecessary example of political correctness to avoid sensitivities that people simply did not possess.

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Birmingham Council maintained that Christmas remained at the very heart of Winterval, yet the controversy persisted. Similar backlash emerged in 2014 when Labour-controlled Stoke-on-Trent Council used the term 'Winterfest' for its annual lights and events. The authority was forced to abandon the term after losing control of the council in the following year, demonstrating the electoral risks associated with altering traditional holiday nomenclature.

Broader Implications and Competing Views

The Sheffield controversy occurs amidst a broader debate about inclusivity and traditional branding in local politics. Earlier this year, the Greens in Norwich faced accusations from local Reform opponents for installing banners on City Hall wishing locals peace and goodwill in eight languages. The message was written in English, Arabic, Hebrew, Sorani Kurdish, Lithuanian, Polish, Romanian, and Ukrainian.

Opponents argued that this multi-lingual approach was quietly erasing Christmas from public discourse. While the Greens intended to promote goodwill across diverse communities, critics viewed the omission of explicit holiday references as exclusionary. These parallel incidents in Sheffield and Norwich suggest a growing tension between political efforts to appear inclusive and public expectations for traditional holiday acknowledgments.

Next Steps and Organizational Response

Sheffield Labour Party was approached for official comment regarding the backlash. The event is scheduled for December 8, and tickets remain available for purchase at the advertised price. The ongoing debate underscores the challenges local political branches face in balancing modern sensibilities with established cultural traditions.

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As the date approaches, the Sheffield Hallam branch may need to address the criticism directly. The incident serves as a reminder of how branding decisions can quickly become politicized, especially when they touch upon deeply held cultural and religious identifiers. The response from the community and opposition parties will likely influence how future events are marketed by local political groups across the country.